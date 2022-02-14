LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq 100 Futures bounce, but still battered

Summary

NASDAQ 100 FUTURES BOUNCE, BUT STILL BATTERED (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures have bounced off their overnight lows. This despite rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West which pose a double whammy for investors already worried about aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve to combat surging inflation.

Indeed, CME Nasdaq 100 futures fell as low as 14,031 in overnight trade on Monday, putting them down around 1.5% from Friday's close, and more than 16% from their November 22 intraday peak. However, they now stand around 14,200, or just slightly red on the day:

Of note, so far the futures are holding support at their January 27 close of 13,986.75. This ahead of the January 24 intraday low at 13,706.

Meanwhile, traders are watching closely the behavior of momentum oscillators. Of concern, since diverging into the November peak, the daily RSI has been unable to muster enough strength to move back above the 70.00 overbought threshold. Doing so could signal the futures have regained sufficient thrust to sustain a greater recovery.

That said, in the event of equal or lower NQcv1 lows vs the late-January close, traders would also watch to see if the RSI can form a higher trough vs its late-January low, which was its most oversold reading since late-February 2020.

In that event, a bullish convergence could suggest the futures were especially ripe for a more significant low to form.

Additional support is at the May 2021 low of 12,896.50 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire March 2020-November 2021 advance at 12.873.57.

Since the futures broke sharply lower in early January, the descending 30-day moving average, now just over 15,000, has been capping strength. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

