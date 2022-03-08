LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq 100 Futures: Fighting to hold February low

Summary

NASDAQ 100 FUTURES: FIGHTING TO HOLD FEBRUARY LOW (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

CME e-mini Nasdaq 100 futures have been beaten up pretty badly over the past three trading days. In fact, they ended Monday at their lowest level since mid-May 2021, which put them down 19.6% from their November-19 record closing high.

Of note, the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) ended Monday down 20.1% from its November-19 record close, officially putting it in bear-market territory.

Overnight action, saw the futures fall as low as 13,103.25, before then snapping back. With this reversal, the futures have yet to violate their February 24 intraday low at 13,025.75:

Meanwhile, the daily RSI, at just over 30.00, is attempting to stabilize above its February 23 low at 27.90. If so, this momentum indicator will have the potential to establish a second higher-low vs its late-January trough of 17.533.

Such a convergence could signal building positive momentum and, therefore, the potential for a surprise upside turn.

In that event, however, the futures, would still have to contend with stiff resistance in the form of the descending 30-day moving average (DMA) which has been consistently capping strength since early-to-mid January.

Additionally, since late-November, the RSI has been exhibiting bearish behavior by being unable to muster enough strength to reclaim the 70.00 overbought threshold.

Thus, on any strength, traders will be eyeing future's action closely vs the 30-DMA, along with the RSI, to add confidence in the sustainability of any bounce. read more

On a break of 13,025, the next support is at the mid-May low of 12,896. This is just ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire March-2020/November-2021 advance at 12,873.57.

(Terence Gabriel)

