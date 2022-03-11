LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq 100 futures: On the plus side

Summary

Putin hints at progress in talks with Ukraine

Euro STOXX 600 index rallies ~2%

Dollar up; crude ~flat; gold, bitcoin fall

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~2.01%

March 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

NASDAQ 100 FUTURES: ON THE PLUS SLIDE (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

CME Nasdaq 100 futures are rallying more than 1% in premarket trade on Friday. This after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine.

On the plus side, the futures, which were down more than 5% vs last Friday's close at one point on Tuesday, are now off only around 0.7% for the week.

Additionally, even at their worst level on Tuesday, they did not violate their late-February intraday trough:

Of note, daily momentum is exhibiting a positive setup. Since plunging in late-January to its most oversold level in nearly two years, the RSI has now formed higher troughs despite lower NQcv1 closing lows.

This building positive momentum underscores the potential for a rally, although since it broke down in late-November of last year, this indicator has been unable to muster enough strength to move back above the 70.00 overbought threshold. Thus, the jury may still be out on the implications of the positive convergence.

In any event, with a rally, the futures will still have to contend with their 30-day moving average. This moving average has been consistently capping strength since the futures broke down in early January.

However, in another plus-side development, this descending moving average's slope is easing. Its 1-day rate-of-change is now the least negative it's been since the early January breakdown.

This can suggest, if challenged, it may be less likely to remain an impenetrable barrier on a closing basis.

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

