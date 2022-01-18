LIVE MARKETS As Nasdaq 100 futures tumble, all eyes on yields

Summary U.S. equity index futures point to sharp opening losses

Jan NY Fed Manufacturing index well below estimate

Euro STOXX 600 index slides ~1%%

Dollar, crude rise; gold ~flat; bitcoin dips

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.82%

AS NASDAQ 100 FUTURES TUMBLE, ALL EYES ON YIELDS (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Futures tracking the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index (.NDX) are slumping around 1.5% on Tuesday as traders return from a long holiday weekend to position for a more hawkish Federal Reserve ahead of a policy meeting next week.

This, after the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield held support last week in the 1.7050%/1.6930% area. Indeed, the yield hit a low of 1.6940% on Thursday and has since vaulted to a high of 1.8550% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the rolling 10-day correlation between CME e-mini Nasdaq 100 futures and the 10-Year yield, hit -0.88 last week, or a near perfect negative correlation (-1). On Tuesday, the reading has moved up, but remains a robust -0.72.

Of note, however, with its 1.8550% high, the 10-year yield neared a weekly Gann line on the charts, which now resides around 1.87%:

A Gann fan is a series of lines drawn at specific angles from important highs and lows. The line in question capped the yield rise into late-March 2021, which then led to a significant decline.

The yield has since backed away slightly. Thus, traders will be watching to see where the yield finishes on a weekly basis vs this Gann line.

A reversal, which takes out 1.6930%, can suggest the potential for a greater fall in yield. And if the inverse correlation with the Nasdaq 100 futures holds up, it would likely coincide with a recovery in tech/growth shares.

A weekly yield close above 1.87%, however, can suggest room for a much greater rise in yields based on the Gann chart. Additional lines are above 2.20%.

In that event, with a still strong negative correlation, the Nasdaq 100 futures could be vulnerable to a much greater fall.

(Terence Gabriel)

