LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq Composite: Can it rise to the challenge?
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- U.S. equity index futures firmly higher
- U.S. initial jobless claims 215k vs 225k estimate
- Euro STOXX 600 index ~flat
- Dollar, bitcoin up; gold ~flat; crude down
- U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield slips to ~1.87%
March 3 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com
NASDAQ COMPOSITE: CAN IT RISE TO THE CHALLENGE? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)
A number of measures of the Nasdaq Composite's (.IXIC) internal condition continue to show improvement. That said, there is still work to do to add confidence in a more enduring upside turn.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
The Nasdaq New High/New Low (NH/NL) index ticked higher for a fourth-straight day on Wednesday, ending at 14.6%. This put it right on its descending 10-day moving average (DMA), though still shy of its 22.2% February 11 reaction high. read more
Another measure, the Nasdaq daily Advance/Decline (A/D) line also ticked up on Wednesday:
In the wake of a severe nine-month divergence, the A/D line had already, once again, broken below its 30-DMA as the Composite was peaking in November 2021.
Since then, the 30-DMA has been capping A/D line strength, leading to new lows. And in a testament to the recent broad Nasdaq weakness, on February 23, the A/D line hit its lowest level since early 2016.
However, with its improvement since February 23, the A/D line appears poised to once again to clear the moving average.
Since it broke sharply lower in early January, the Nasdaq Composite itself has also been hindered by its descending 30-DMA, which ended Wednesday at around 13,865.
Traders will be watching to see if the Composite, and the A/D line, can both reclaim their 30-day hurdles. Such a turn may confirm the significance of last week's lows.
(Terence Gabriel)
*****
FOR THURSDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.