LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq Composite: Circling its wagons

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: CIRCLING ITS WAGONS (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) collapsed nearly 17% from its November record close into its January 27 finish. Since then, the tech-heavy index has managed to stabilize and fight its way higher by about 6%. With this, the Nasdaq daily Advance/Decline (A/D) line has also managed to chop its way higher.

However, both the index and the breadth measure have work to do to suggest room for greater recoveries:

IXICAD02172022

Of note, the Nasdaq A/D line peaked in February 2021. In the wake of a protracted divergence, the Composite followed suit with its November 2021 top.

In a testament to just how much internal damage the broad Nasdaq suffered into its late-January low, while the Composite was hitting its lowest levels since May of last year, the A/D line fell to its lowest level since late 2018.

With their choppy recoveries, both the IXIC and the A/D line will still need to reclaim their descending 30-day moving averages. Since the A/D line's severe break lower in late-November, and the Composite's in early-January, this moving average has been capping strength.

Given that the 30-DMAs are now nearing, and pressing down on both the IXIC and the A/D line, a resolution to the recent choppy action, one way or the other, may soon be at hand. The IXIC's 30-DMA may fall to around 14,250 in early trade.

If both the IXIC and A/D line can overwhelm the shorter-term moving average, it may suggest potential for a broad rally to unfold, especially if the Composite can reclaim its 200-DMA, which ended Wednesday around 14,750. The A/D line has substantial room to rise before it would reach its 200-DMA.

New lows in both measures can suggest bearish forces continue to have the upper hand. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

