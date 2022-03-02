LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq Composite: Fresh start?

Summary

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: FRESH START? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

In late January, one measure of the Nasdaq's (.IXIC) internal strength plunged to a historically low level. Since then, however, and despite fresh IXIC lows, this measure is attempting to mount a constructive turn.

The Nasdaq New High/New Low (NH/NL) index, which topped at 96.4% in January 2021, and had been diverging for eight months into the Nasdaq Composite's IXIC November peak, plunged to just 6% on January 28:

Late January's 6% trough can be considered historically low and potentially washed out. Since the Great Financial Crisis, sub-10% readings have ultimately been closely associated with major IXIC bottoms.

With the Composite's subsequent rally off its late-January low, the measure did improve to 22.2% on February 11. However, amid renewed jitters, the NH/NL index turned down again, and hit 10.9% on February 24. It has now risen three-straight days, ending Tuesday at 14.0%

Since this measure does not have a tendency to flat-line for long, but instead form V-bottoms and abrupt tops, traders will be watching to see if 10.9% proves to be a solid higher-low, in what is a burgeoning up trend. read more

Resistance is at the 10-day moving average, which ended Tuesday at 15.1%, and then the 22.2% level. The late-January trough at 6% is support.

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

