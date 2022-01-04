LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq Composite: Healthier gut

Summary U.S. equity index futures modestly green

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: HEALTHIER GUT (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

While gains in Apple (AAPL.O) read more and Tesla (TSLA.O) read more were grabbing headlines on Monday, Nasdaq vital signs continue to improve:

The Nasdaq New High/New Low (NH/NL) index, a measure built around new yearly highs and lows, rose to 32.2% on Monday, which is its highest reading since Nov. 26. read more

Of note, the Nasdaq NH/NL index bottomed at 12.5% on December 6. It then showed a bullish convergence into the Nasdaq Composite's (.IXIC) Dec. 20 low, and then established a higher trough at 19.7% on Dec. 22. It is now rapidly nearing a hurdle in the form of its mid-October low at 33.6%.

If 33.6% is cleared, the NH/NL index would certainly have substantial room for further improvement before it would approach intact resistance lines from its 2021 peaks. Its November high was 75.7%. read more

In that event, the IXIC could easily have sufficient underlying strength to propel it to fresh record highs.

Longer-term, however, concerns remain given that the Composite is so close to its record highs yet this measure is massively below its early-to-mid 2021 levels.

A NH/NL index break of its rising 10-day moving average, and then its late-December low, however, may potentially put the Composite back at risk for intensive care.

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

