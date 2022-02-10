LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq Composite: Leveling the playing field after CPI
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- U.S. equity index futures fall; Nasdaq 100 off ~1.5%
- U.S. Jan CPI MM/YY > estimate; Core MM/YY > estimate
- U.S. initial jobless claims 223k vs 230k estimate
- Euro STOXX 600 index off ~0.4%
- Dollar, crude rise; gold, bitcoin decline
Feb 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com
NASDAQ COMPOSITE: LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELD AFTER CPI (0900 EST/1400 GMT)
In the wake of above-estimates U.S. January CPI data, U.S. equity index futures are red, while the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is flirting with 2%.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Indeed, these hotter-than-expected inflation numbers may keep the market concerned that a more aggressive Fed is on the table.
Therefore, it's perhaps no surprise that CME Nasdaq 100 futures , given the concentration of tech titans/large-cap growth shares in the Nasdaq 100 index (.NDX), are taking the biggest hit in premarket trade with a loss of around 1.5%.
The broader Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) would also appear poised to feel the heat. This after failing to overwhelm resistance at its Jan. 10 low at 14,530:
A IXIC break below its Feb. 4 low at 13,850 can put its January trough at 13,094 at risk.
The May 2021 low was at 13,002, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Composite's March 2020-November 2021 advance is at 12,552. The May 2021 low was at 12,397.
That said, on weakness, traders will be watching momentum oscillators read more , and internal measures closely to see if they can hold their recent lows. read more
(Terence Gabriel)
*****
FOR THURSDAY'S MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.