LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq Composite: Leveling the playing field after CPI

Summary Companies U.S. equity index futures fall; Nasdaq 100 off ~1.5%

U.S. Jan CPI MM/YY > estimate; Core MM/YY > estimate

U.S. initial jobless claims 223k vs 230k estimate

Euro STOXX 600 index off ~0.4%

Dollar, crude rise; gold, bitcoin decline

Feb 10

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELD AFTER CPI (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

In the wake of above-estimates U.S. January CPI data, U.S. equity index futures are red, while the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is flirting with 2%.

Indeed, these hotter-than-expected inflation numbers may keep the market concerned that a more aggressive Fed is on the table.

Therefore, it's perhaps no surprise that CME Nasdaq 100 futures , given the concentration of tech titans/large-cap growth shares in the Nasdaq 100 index (.NDX), are taking the biggest hit in premarket trade with a loss of around 1.5%.

The broader Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) would also appear poised to feel the heat. This after failing to overwhelm resistance at its Jan. 10 low at 14,530:

IXIC02102022

A IXIC break below its Feb. 4 low at 13,850 can put its January trough at 13,094 at risk.

The May 2021 low was at 13,002, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Composite's March 2020-November 2021 advance is at 12,552. The May 2021 low was at 12,397.

That said, on weakness, traders will be watching momentum oscillators read more , and internal measures closely to see if they can hold their recent lows. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

