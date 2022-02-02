LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq Composite: Liftoff from a launching pad?

Summary U.S. equity index futures rise; Nasdaq 100 up >1% with GOOGL pop

U.S. Jan ADP Employment: -301k vs +207k estimate

Euro STOXX 600 index up ~0.6%

Dollar, bitcoin dip; gold ~flat; crude gains

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.81%

Feb 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: LIFTOFF FROM A LAUNCHING PAD? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

From its November record high to its January low the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was smashed. read more With this, one measure of internal strength may have reached washed-out levels, and may now be signaling potential for a surprisingly large recovery.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Composite collapsed nearly 17% on a closing basis from its November 19 peak to its January 27 low.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq New High/New Low (NH/NL) index, which had been diverging for eight months into the IXIC's November high, fell to 6% on January 28 read more :

IXICNHNL02022022

Now, with the Composite's rolling three-day jump of more than 7%, its largest such rally since November 2020, the NH/NL index has risen to 9.1%. read more

Of note, last week's 6%-NH/NL index reading, and subsequent turn higher, sets up the potential for it to be the seventh-lowest trough in the midst of a major IXIC decline since late-November 2008.

Admittedly, the average of the six major troughs from late-2008 to early-2020 is 1.7%, so deeper than last Friday's low. Still, 6% is historically depressed, and may therefore be sufficiently washed out. read more

From the prior six major NH/NL index troughs, the average reaction saw the measure rise to a reading of 71% before a more significant setback occurred. With this, the Composite, on average, advanced 22% from the date of the NH/NL index trough to the reaction high.

Major indexes still have important chart hurdles to overcome read more , and this analysis is based on averages, but if the 6%-NH/NL index trough holds, and it sees an average thrust into a reaction high, accompanied by an average Nasdaq advance, the surprise would be new record highs for the Composite.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR WEDNESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.