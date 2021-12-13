LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq Composite: Stoking the furnace?

Summary U.S. equity index futures ~flat to sightly higher

Euro STOXX 600 index up ~0.3%

Dollar, gold ~flat; crude, bitcoin fall

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield slips to ~1.47%

Dec 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: STOKING THE FURNACE? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Despite less than stellar breadth readings on Friday along with the S&P 500's (.SPX) fresh record-high close read more , the Nasdaq New High/New Low (NH/NL) index, has made a constructive turn:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

IXICNHNL12132021

This measure of internal strength may have become sufficiently washed out with the Nasdaq's (.IXIC) recent weakness. After falling to 12.5% on December 6 read more , which was its lowest reading since early-April 2020, the NH/NL index has now risen four-straight days.

In so doing, this measure ended Friday at 21.1% which put it above its descending 10-day moving average, at 19.5%, for the first time since November 12. read more

It now remains to be seen if last week's sharp NH/NL index upturn from especially depressed levels will lead to the broader Nasdaq re-heating, and therefore, fuel a more sustained IXIC rise. Indeed, there certainly is room for the NH/NL index to rise before it will encounter resistance lines from its highs earlier this year. The measure's early November peak was at 75.7%.

Of note, current readings on the NYSE show a similar picture as the Nasdaq. After also falling to its lowest level since early-April 2020, the NYSE's measure also ended Friday above its 10-DMA.

A Nasdaq NH/NL index violation of its Dec. 6 low can open the door for a test of its March 2020 trough at 1.2%, something which could put the IXIC on ice.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR MONDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.