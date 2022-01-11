LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq Composite: Worn to a frazzle?

Jan 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: WORN TO A FRAZZLE? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

At one point Monday, the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down more than 10% in just seven weeks from its late November record intraday peak just before an upward reversal that saw the tech-laden index close slightly higher on the day. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

With this, one measure of internal strength is suggesting the tech-laden index may be washed-out, and ripe for a bigger recovery:

IXICADR01112022

The 10-week moving average (WMA) of the Nasdaq advance/decline (A/D) (.AD.O) ratio, has plunged to 82%, or its lowest level since an 81% reading in early July 2010. That 2010 low marked the end of a near 20% nine-week slide in the index.

In 2011, this measure bottomed in early September at 83%. It then converged into the Composite's early October trough. The IXIC fell around 7% more over the final four weeks of what would become a 20%, 22-week decline.

Two additional near 20% sell-offs then ended in summer 2015 and early 2016, lasting five and 10 weeks, saw this measure bottom at 88% and 87%.

More recently, after a 24%, 17-week swoon that concluded in late December 2018, this measure bottomed at 84%. Then in early 2020, in the wake of a near-33%, five-week, collapse, this measure became washed out at 84%.

The fact that the 10 WMA of the A/D ratio is already as low as it is after an IXIC drop of only around 10% is a testament to just how weak the broader Nasdaq has been. The Nasdaq daily A/D line topped in February 2021, and ended Monday at a 16-month low. read more

It now remains to be seen where the 10 WMA of the Nasdaq A/D ratio will end the week. Of note, in 2008, in the depths of the Great Financial Crisis, it fell as much as 68% in November, before converging into the Composite's March 2009 low.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR TUESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.