LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq up on Amazon boost

Summary Companies Nasdaq rises, S&P 500 ~flat, DJI slips; chips outperform

Cons disc leads S&P sector gainers; com svcs weakest group

Euro STOXX 600 index up ~0.7%

Dollar ~flat; crude down; gold, bitcoin rise

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield edges up to ~1.93%

NASDAQ UP ON AMAZON BOOST (1001 EST/1501 GMT)

The Nasdaq (.IXIC) is higher in early trading Monday, with Amazon.com providing a boost. The S&P 500 (.SPX) is roughly flat, while the Dow (.DJI) is just slightly red.

Meanwhile, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) are up about 25% following media reports that Amazon and Nike are exploring a potential buyout offer for the exercise bike maker.

All three of the major indexes ended a volatile week of trading Friday with weekly gains.

Here is the early market snapshot:

Feb 7

(Caroline Valetkevitch)

AMID JUNKY ACTION, S&P 500 TURNS TRASHY (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Action in the riskiest of corporate bonds can potentially provide an important signal for the equity market. Although timing can be blunt, struggling high-yield price action can be a sign of less than buoyant sentiment, ultimately leading to equity market instability.

Indeed, as a proxy for the high-yield sector, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK.P) had broken below its 200-day moving average (DMA), and been diverging from the S&P 500 (.SPX), when the equity index topped in early January :

Of note, just looking back to early 2020, in the wake of new record highs in stocks, S&P 500 tops of varying degree came in the wake of even minor JNK divergence.

From its early-January peak to its late-January low, the SPX broke below its 200-DMA, and collapsed nearly 10%. In so doing, the benchmark index fell to its lowest level since early-October 2021. The SPX has since reclaimed its 200-DMA and bounced around 4%.

Meanwhile, JNK continues to trade below its 200-DMA, and ended Friday at its lowest level since early-November 2020.

In order to add confidence in the sustainability of the equity market's bounce, traders may look for the JNK to quickly reverse to the upside in order to confirm any ongoing S&P 500 rally. read more

On the plus-side, the JNK did form a bullish hammer candle on Friday, suggesting it is primed for a turn of some kind. However, it has work to do if it is to get back in-gear with the SPX, and repair its recent chart damage.

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

