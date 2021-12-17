LIVE MARKETS Pulling away the punch bowl

Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

PULLING AWAY THE PUNCH BOWL (0840 GMT)

In central bank speak, this was a week when policymakers decisively moved a step closer to unwinding their pandemic-era stimulus from the global financial system. The Fed unveiled an accelerated timetable for policy tightening, the Bank of England surprisingly raised interest rates while the European Central Bank also slightly reined in their stimulus and the Bank of Japan dialled back emergency pandemic-funding. read more

Markets are not liking it one bit. A gauge of global stocks is on track to post a weekly loss after posting its biggest weekly rise since early February last week while volatility gauges across asset markets on an upswing after declining steadily in recent days, signalling growing angst. Safe-haven assets like U.S. Treasuries and the Swiss franc are in demand.

Coupled with a raging Omicron variant with UK daily coronavirus infections at their highest levels since the pandemic began and disappointment on the Biden administration unable to push through a $1.75 trillion spending plan before Christmas, investors are bracing for a turbulent end to a busy week.

And there is plenty more scope of unwinding to come. Investors are unabashedly long stocks and technology stocks betting that any policy unwinding would be gradual. Indeed, a monthly BofA survey earlier this week showed that investors had expected the Fed to raise interest rates only twice next year.

MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index is down for a fifth session in six outings, with Chinese tech stocks sliding more than 2%. U.S. and European equity futures are in the red after the Nasdaq 100 sank the most since September. Elsewhere, oil is lower for the first time in three days and Bitcoin fell below the $47,000 level as central banks globally are prioritising the fight against elevated inflation.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

Central bank speakers: Fed's Waller, ECB's Rehn

Gold vaults over $1,800 an ounce, a three week high

Russia central bank meeting

(Saikat Chatterjee)

LONDON SHINES AS EZ BOURSES SLIDE (0835 GMT)

Amid a general gloom across global equity markets, the highlight today is that London stocks are outperforming all the other European bourses.

Blue chips (.FTSE) and mid caps (.FTMC) are up 0.3% and 0.1%, while the pan European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) is down 0.2%, with Frankfurt (.GDAXI) and Milan (.FTMIB) firmly in the red.

After the BoE gave UK banks a boost by raising interest rates, London shares is getting some additional support from data showing British retail sales rose faster than expected last month. read more

For now, investors are shrugging off any potential political instability after Boris Johnson's Conservatives lost control of a parliamentary seat they have dominated for nearly 200 years, following a series of crises and scandals. read more

(Joice Alves)

EUROPEAN BOURSES SEEN LOWER TRACKING U.S. TECH (0735 GMT)

European futures are indicating a torrid start for local bourses following the U.S. tech (.NDX) stocks fall after the Fed's hawkish pivot, which knocked investors confidence.

Depending on how big the slide today will be, the pan European index (.STOXX) could yet still be on track for a second week of gains, as stocks have regained some ground this week on fading concerns about Omicron's severity.

London blue chips (.FTSE) are on track for weekly losses, despite the rally staged by banks after the BoE surprised the market - once again - by raising its interest rates by 15 bps to 0.25% read more

In a busy week for central banks, the European Central Bank cut stimulus further, while the Fed announced it will accelerate tapering of its emergency bond buying programme and prepare to raise interest rates more quickly next year.

(Joice Alves)

