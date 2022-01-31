LIVE MARKETS Small caps: More growing pains ahead?

Summary Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures post modest rise; Dow, S&P 500 dip

SMALL CAPS: MORE GROWING PAINS AHEAD? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

With a more than 20% swoon from its November 8, 2021 high, the small-cap Russell 2000 (.RUT) confirmed it has fallen into a bear market last week. The index was able to bounce on Friday, cutting its decline to 19.4% on a closing basis.

However, in premarket trade Monday, Russell 2000 e-mini futures are pointing to a RUT loss of around 0.7% at the open.

Meanwhile, the RUT's rising 200-week moving average (WMA), once again, appears to be beckoning on the downside:

The RUT's disparity vs its 200-WMA peaked at 149.8% in March 2021. This high almost exactly matched the 149.9% all-time high hit in October 1997. The measure then diverged into the RUT's final high in early November of last year.

The disparity has since fallen to 112.8%.

Of note, since 1997, and prior to 2021, there were six 200-week disparity peaks greater than 130%. In all six instances, the RUT ultimately fell to meet, and break, the long-term moving average before establishing some form of low.

And since the late 1990s, the six most significant RUT 200-week disparity lows ranged from 98.6% to 49.8% (average 78.6%, median 81.6%).

The 200-WMA ended last week at 1,745 and is rising around 5 points per week. A deeper RUT decline to once again meet this long-term moving average in short order would put the index down around 28% from its November peak on a closing basis.

That said, it's always possible the RUT could churn around current levels, which would allow the moving average to catch up. With this sort of action, disparity readings would fall over time without, perhaps, a major dose of added pain for the RUT. read more

In any event, if the 200-WMA is to be tested, and violated, the RUT would appear to be in for, at a minimum, a further struggle whether it be in terms of price or time.

(Terence Gabriel)

