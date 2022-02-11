LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 edges up in choppy trade; energy in front

Summary

Summary Companies U.S. stocks ~flat to slightly higher in early trade

U.S. Feb UMICH prelim sentiment < estimate

Euro STOXX 600 index off ~0.4%

Dollar flat; gold up; crude, bitcoin gain

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield falls to ~2%

Feb 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

S&P 500 EDGES UP EARLY; ENERGY IN FRONT (0955 EST/1455 GMT)

The S&P 500 (.SPX) is up slightly in early trading on Friday, but trade is choppy as worries about inflation and interest rates remain.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Energy shares are up following gains in oil prices, and the energy sector (.SPNY) led percentage gains among S&P sectors, followed by utilities (.SPLRCU).

Here is the early market snapshot:

for Feb 11

(Caroline Valetkevitch)

*****

S&P 500: LOOKING FOR A BREAKOUT (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Over the past several weeks, the S&P 500 index (.SPX) has been struggling to sustain a breakout of the range defined by several long-term moving averages.

Traders will be watching for two-straight closes outside this zone to suggest the range may finally be giving way read more :

SPX02112022

Indeed, since Jan. 31, the SPX has primarily chopped in a range defined by its 100 and 200-day moving averages (DMA).

On Feb. 2 and again on Feb. 9, the SPX ended just slightly above the 100-DMA. However, the next trading day, it immediately tumbled back below this moving average, which ended Thursday just shy of 4,575.

Since reclaiming its 200-DMA on Jan. 31, the SPX has used this moving average as support. On Feb. 4, the SPX fell to around 4,451, which was just slightly above the 200-DMA. The SPX then snapped higher.

The 200-DMA ended Thursday at around 4,451.

Thus, traders may be watching for two-straight daily closes outside the range defined by these moving averages to add confidence in the next short-term trend.

Meanwhile, daily momentum remains stunted. Even on the days the SPX ended above the 100-DMA, the RSI was unable to muster enough strength to reclaim the 70.00 overbought threshold. Doing so, may signal the SPX has sufficient thrust to sustain a push to new highs.

On a downside range resolution, which leads to a test, or break of the Jan. 26 close at 4,326.51, traders will look for the RSI to establish a higher low vs its late-January trough. This sort of convergence pattern may suggest potential for another bottom of some form.

In any event, S&P 500 futures are exhibiting a similar pattern as the SPX. After dipping toward their 200-DMA in overnight trade, they have since recovered, and are now slightly green on the day. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR FRIDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.