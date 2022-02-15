LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 futures weigh Russia relief vs PPI pop

Summary

Summary Companies U.S. equity index futures up on easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

U.S. Jan PPI hotter than expected

Euro STOXX 600 index rallies ~1.2%

Dollar, gold, crude fall; bitcoin gains

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~2.04%

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

S&P 500 FUTURES WEIGH RUSSIA RELIEF VS PPI POP (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures are sharply higher on Tuesday on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine read more , and after key inflation data came in above estimates. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Based on futures' action, the S&P 500 index (.SPX) looks poised to jump more than 50 points in early trade, which would put it back around its 200-day moving average (DMA), which now resides around 4,455 read more :

SPX02152022

In any event, with Tuesday's strong move in the futures, tech (XLK.P) is a premarket winner, while energy is on the losing side.

Financials (XLF.P) are also rallying. This, with the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield jumping back over 2%.

Here is your premarket snapshot:

premarket02152022

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR TUESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.