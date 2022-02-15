LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 futures weigh Russia relief vs PPI pop
- U.S. equity index futures up on easing Russia-Ukraine tensions
- U.S. Jan PPI hotter than expected
- Euro STOXX 600 index rallies ~1.2%
- Dollar, gold, crude fall; bitcoin gains
- U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~2.04%
S&P 500 FUTURES WEIGH RUSSIA RELIEF VS PPI POP (0900 EST/1400 GMT)
U.S. equity index futures are sharply higher on Tuesday on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine read more , and after key inflation data came in above estimates. read more
Based on futures' action, the S&P 500 index (.SPX) looks poised to jump more than 50 points in early trade, which would put it back around its 200-day moving average (DMA), which now resides around 4,455 read more :
In any event, with Tuesday's strong move in the futures, tech (XLK.P) is a premarket winner, while energy is on the losing side.
Financials (XLF.P) are also rallying. This, with the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield jumping back over 2%.
Here is your premarket snapshot:
(Terence Gabriel)
