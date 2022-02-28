LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 Index attempts to hammer out a low

Summary

S&P 500 INDEX ATTEMPTS TO HAMMER OUT A LOW (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The S&P 500 index (.SPX) mounted an impressive snap back off its low last week. With this, the benchmark index formed a hammer candle pattern on the weekly charts, suggesting potential for a greater price reversal to the upside:

After sliding more than 5% at one point last week, bringing its decline from its early-January peak to nearly 15%, the SPX then recovered, and ended the week with a gain of nearly 1%. read more

A classic hammer candlestick formed in which the lower shadow of the pattern was more than twice the height of the real body, as in the market is "hammering out" a base, and attempting to find a bottom.

That said, traders may want to see confirmation, that is, for the price to quickly follow-through to the upside to add confidence in this pattern. So far on Monday, however, CME e-mini S&P 500 futures , although off their overnight lows, are still posting a loss of around 1.4%, suggesting a sharply lower downside open for the cash index.

Of note, a strong snapback in late-January, which formed a clear hammer in the futures, did lead to several weeks of upside follow-through.

However, the SPX failed to end a week above its descending 10-week moving average. This moving average has capped strength on a weekly closing basis since the SPX broke down in mid-January.

Therefore, traders may look for an SPX weekly close above the moving average to add confidence that the index has established a more solid floor.

The candle's low at 4,114.65 is now seen as important support.

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

