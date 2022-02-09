LIVE MARKETS S&P 500, Nasdaq up 1% early as mega caps gain

Summary

Summary Companies Major U.S. stock indexes higher; Nasdaq, S&P 500 gain >1%

Real estate, materials lead S&P sector gainers

Euro STOXX 600 index up ~1.7%

Dollar dips; bitcoin flat; gold, crude edge up

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield dips to ~1.94%

Feb 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

S&P 500, NASDAQ UP 1% EARLY AS MEGA CAPS GAIN (1005 EST/1505 GMT)

The S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq (.IXIC) are up more than 1% in early trading Wednesday and the Dow (.DJI) is also higher, with the market led by gains in mega-cap stocks including Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O).

All S&P 500 sectors are higher in early trading, but real estate (.SPLRCR) and materials (.SPLRCM) are leading in percentage gains.

Aluminum prices rose to 13-1/2 year highs amid a supply shortfall caused by smelter closures in Europe and China.

Investors remained focused on the prospect of rising interest rates, even as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note retreated from 27-month highs on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on U.S. consumer price data Thursday.

Here is the early market snapshot:

(Caroline Valetkevitch)

HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES LOWER THE CEILING ON HOMEBUYER AFFORDABILITY (0920 EST/1429 GMT)

The housing market is showing signs of settling into its foundations as rising interest rates appear to be lowering the demand temperature.

Demand for home loans dropped by 8.1% last week as mortgage rates continued their hike out of the ravine.

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) report showed the average 30-year fixed contract rate (USMG=ECI) climbing 5 basis points to 3.83%, resulting in 9.6% fewer applications for loans to purchase homes (USMGPI=ECI) and a 7.3% drop in refi demand (USMGR=ECI).

As interest rates for home loans follow benchmark U.S. Treasury yields back to pre-pandemic levels, depleted supply of homes on the market - driven by a mad stampede for the suburbs in search of elbow room and home office space - has launched home prices into the stratosphere.

Those two elements combined are pulling the prospect of home ownership beyond the grasp of many would-be buyers, particularly at the lower end of the market.

"The rise in rates is taking a toll on homebuying affordability, which has been eroded by sharply higher home prices," writes Mahir Rasheed, U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

As seen in the graphic below, overall mortgage demand is now down 39.6% from a year ago, due primarily to a 52% year-on-year refi dropoff:

MBA

Still, homebuyer demand remains fairly robust, with the purchase index - regarded as one of the more forward-looking housing market indicators - is down a mere 11.4% from the year-ago buying frenzy.

This jibes well with most recent data from the National Association of Realtors, which shows signed contracts for pending home sales dipping by 3.8% in December but still hovering above pre-COVID levels.

But the stock market is an even more forward-looking indicator, providing a picture of where investors see housing shares six months to a year from now.

And while the S&P 1500 Home Building index (.SPCOMHOME) and the Philadelphia SE Housing index (.HGX) enjoyed a solid outperformance through much of the health crisis, a look at their 12-month performance shows those indexes are now underperforming the broader S&P 500:

Housing stocks

(Stephen Culp)

CLEAN ENERGY STOCKS: SUN ABOUT TO SHINE AGAIN? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Clean energy stocks went from being 2020 stars to 2021 dogs. Indeed, after surging more than 200% in 2020, the WilderHill Clean Energy Index (.ECO) lost more than 30% of its value last year. So far this year, the group is down 22%.

Indeed, in what appears to have been a classic case of "buy the rumor, sell the news," ECO ran up ahead of the late 2020 blue-wave victory, and then went parabolic as President Joe Biden took office read more :

ECOSPX02092022

After peaking shortly thereafter in early-February of last year, ECO collapsed. In fact, the decline from its Feb. 10, 2021 intraday high to its Jan. 28, 2022 intraday low was a stunning 64% loss. This put it below its Nov. 3, 2020 close, or the day Biden was elected.

However, ECO has reached important chart support. With its Jan. 28 low, at 102.89, it essentially tagged the top of the 76.4%/78.6% maximum Fibonacci retracement zone of its entire 2020-2021 advance, at 102.74/97.43.

This zone can provide fertile ground for some form of turn. Since testing it, ECO ended Tuesday up more than 13% from the intraday low in just seven trading days.

Additionally, with its late-January low, the ECO/S&P 500 (.SPX) ratio nearly tagged a log-scale support line from late 2018. This line offers the potential for a relative strength shift back in favor of clean energy stocks.

There is clearly work to do on both charts to turn the prevailing trends back up, but these support measures may offer a ray of sunshine for this beleaguered group.

In the event they give way, ECO's prospects may quickly dim again, both in terms of its price action and its relative performance. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

