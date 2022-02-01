LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 and the test of a warrior

Summary U.S. equity index futures modestly green

S&P 500 AND THE TEST OF A WARRIOR (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The S&P 500 index (.SPX) is quickly nearing an area on the charts where it must prove its mettle to add confidence that its sudden strength is more than just a counter-trend bounce.

Last Thursday, the SPX ended down 9.8% from its January 3 record close. With this, the benchmark index closed at its most oversold level on a daily basis since late-February 2020.

Since then, it has mounted an impressive bounce of more than 4%, and reclaimed its 200-day moving average (DMA):

The daily RSI plunged to 16 last Thursday, suggesting the market was especially ripe for a bounce. Now, with the market's rally, it has recovered to the 50 area. However, it is facing the resistance line from its early November peak.

Meanwhile, despite reclaiming the 200-DMA, the 100-DMA, which acted as more direct support throughout much of the 2020-2022 advance, is still resistance at around 4,570.

Additionally, the SPX's January 10 low at 4,582.24 appears to be another key hurdle. If the SPX can reclaim this level, coupled with the RSI regaining enough strength to move above the 70.00 overbought threshold, it could add credence to the view that the SPX found an important low last week.

However, if the SPX rolls under resistance, and closes back below the 200-DMA, which ended Monday around 4,435, it can suggest potential for new lows below 4,222.62.

In that event, traders will be watching for the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020-2022 advance, at 4,198.70, to potentially hold again, while the RSI forms a higher low. Since early 2020, more enduring SPX lows have been accompanied by a bullish momentum convergence.

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

