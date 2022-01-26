LIVE MARKETS S&P 500: On track for biggest January drop in its history

Summary U.S. equity index futures advance; Nasdaq 100 up >2%

FOMC results expected 1400 EST/1800 GMT

Euro STOXX 600 index rallies >2%

Dollar, bitcoin, crude rise; gold dips

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.78%

S&P 500: ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST JANUARY DROP IN ITS HISTORY (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Wednesday's results from the latest FOMC Meeting may be taking on added significance given that the S&P 500 (.SPX) ended Tuesday on track for its worst January performance in its history.

Indeed, the SPX is down 8.597% for the month, putting in on track for a bigger January slide than 2009's 8.566% tumble, which stands as the worst start to a year for the benchmark index using Refinitiv data back to early 1928. read more

Meanwhile, based on the daily RSI, the S&P 500 ended Tuesday at its most oversold level since late-February 2020:

It now remains to be seen if this will prove to be a sufficiently washed out condition. Of note, since late 2018, the two most oversold readings on a daily basis, in October 2018 and February 2020, occurred in the early stages of declines. It was not until the SPX made new lows, coupled with a momentum convergence, that true bottoms formed.

If the SPX breaks Monday's low at 4,222.62, and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the entire March 2020-January 2022 advance, at 4,198.70, it can suggest risk for much more significant downside. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020-January 2022 advance is at 3,815.20.

On strength, the 200-day moving average, which ended Tuesday around 4,432, presents resistance. The January 10 low, at 4,582.24, also looks to be a significant hurdle.

In the event of sudden upward reactions, traders will be assessing their structure, character and extent closely. This especially because, a CBOE Put/Call measure, which can be a considered a contrarian sentiment indicator, has broken out to 66.6%, or its highest level since May 2020 read more , and a number of market internal measures have yet to clearly stabilize. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

