LIVE MARKETS Stagflation concerns send European stocks to one-year low

Summary

Summary Companies Euro extends its slide

Oil prices climb to 2008 high

March 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

STAGFLATION CONCERNS SEND EUROPEAN STOCKS TO ONE-YEAR LOW (0910 GMT)

European shares are falling sharply amid growing inflation fears as the risk of U.S. and Europe ban on Russian oil and delays in Iranian talks sent oil prices to the highest level since 2008 hammering economic growth prospects.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The STOXX 600 index slides to its lowest since end of Feb last year, last down 2.7%. Banks (.SX7P), retailers (.SXRP) and auto sector (.SXAP) are leading the losses, all down 4-5%.

The only sectors in positive territory is not surprisingly oil and gas (.SXEP) and miners (.SXPP).

France's CAC (.FCHI), Sprain's IBEX (.IBEX), Italy's FTSE MIB (.FTMIB) and Germany Dax (.GDAXI) are all down more than 3%.

(Joice Alves)

******

OIL SHOCK (0800 GMT)

Oil's relentless climb, hitting almost $140 on Monday, means another turbulent start to the week for world markets.

The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. read more

That sent Brent crude oil to its highest since 2008. Up some 30% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the surge deals another shock to global price pressures already at their highest levels in decades.

Oil at its highest since 2008

European stock futures have dived more than 2% , U.S. equivalents are deep in the red, while in Asia, Japan's blue-chip Nikkei sank to a 15-month low and was last down around 3% (.N225).

The euro too is reeling by the fresh surge in oil prices. It hit a new 22-month low against the dollar and briefly fell below parity to the Swiss franc for the first time since January 2015 -- when Switzerland abandoned its currency peg against the euro.

The single currency appears increasingly correlated with the oil prices -- the higher oil climbs, the lower the euro descends -- as higher inflation and the blow to the economy higher energy prices threaten to squeeze consumption.

According to a note from Goldman Sachs, a sustained $20 oil rise shock will lower real economic growth in the euro area by 0.6% and by 0.3% in the United States.

European Central Bank policy makers meeting later this week have reason to be worried. So do other major central banks, and investors will be looking for any signs of a shift from policymakers speaking in the days ahead.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- Russia to open humanitarian corridors to Ukrainian cities read more

-Gold above $2,000 on safe-haven appeal; nickel up over 20% read more

- Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of Bank of England, in hearing in parliament

- China's export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk read more

- UK house prices rocket at fastest rate since 2007: Halifax read more

- German industrial orders rise in January on robust foreign demand

- Euro zone sentix index

(Dhara Ranasinghe)

*****

EUROPEAN FUTURES DOWN AROUND 2-3% (0710 GMT)

European futures point to sharp declines for bourses across the region as the risk of a U.S. and European ban on Russian oil and delays in Iranian talks triggered stagflation fears for world markets as the war in Ukraine continues. read more

European futures are all in negative territory: Eurostoxx 50 futures , DAX futures and FTSE futures down between 2-3%

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the U.S. and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil. read more

Delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets also added pressure on oil prices, which soared to their highest since 2008. read more

(Joice Alves)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.