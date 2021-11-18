LIVE MARKETS Thursday data: 'Meh' is the word

Summary Major U.S. indexes red; smallcaps, transports underperform

Cons disc leads major S&P 500 sector gainers; energy down most

Euro STOXX 600 index down ~0.5%

Dollar, crude, gold, bitcoin all down

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.59%

THURSDAY DATA: 'MEH' IS THE WORD (1104 EST/1604 GMT)

Relatively unexciting data arrived on Thursday in triplicate, singing a song market participants by now have learned by heart: while the economy is improving, its progress is being hampered by labor and materials shortages.

The number of U.S. workers filing first-time applications for unemployment benefits (USJOB=ECI) barely budged last week according to the Labor Department.

Initial claims came in at 268,000, higher than consensus, shaving a mere thousand from the previous week's upwardly revised number. read more

Still, they reached the lowest level since the onset of the COVID crisis. The trend remains downward, hovering at the top end of the range associated with healthy labor market churn and drawing ever-closer to pre-pandemic levels.

But to what extent can we thank the worker drought for the downward trend?

"Layoffs are falling, reflective of companies holding on to workers amid a labor shortage," writes Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. "We expect supply to come back online, as the cushion from savings diminishes, and assuming the threat from the virus continues to recede over coming months."

Ongoing claims (USJOBN=ECI), reported on a one-week lag, posted a bigger-than-expected drop, falling to 2.08 million.

For context, the number of Americans collecting unemployment insurance benefits for two weeks or more could populate the city of Austin, Texas twice over.

Jobless claims

Separately, it's official: east coast factories have shifted into overdrive this month.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's Business index (aka Philly Fed) (USPFDB=ECI) delivered a print of 39, 15 points above economist forecasts and a solid acceleration from October's 23.8.

The report nicely echoed the Empire State index's similar surge on Monday.

Philly Fed/Empire State numbers above zero signify increased activity over the previous month.

Broken down by components, the good news is that new orders went to the races and the six-month outlook improved.

Less cheery is the downtick in the employment and capex indexes and the continued upward climb of the prices paid segment, further evidence that the ongoing supply drought of workers and materials are significant headwinds for manufacturing.

"These numbers all suggest that supply chain pressures remain intense, but we expect to see a clear improvement over the next few months as chip supply rises and port logjams ease," says Ian Shepherdson, chief economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics.or

Philly Fed

Finally, the Conference Board (CB) had its say, releasing its latest Leading Indicators data (USLEAD=ECI).

The index posted an October gain of 0.9%, a hair better than analysts expected and a solid improvement over the 0.1% September reading, and suggests "the current economic expansion will continue into 2022 and may even gain some momentum in the final months of this year,” according to Ataman Ozyildirim, CB's senior director of Economic Research.

"However, rising prices and supply chain bottlenecks pose challenges to growth and are not expected to dissipate until well into 2022," Ozyildirim says.

He goes on to add that "gains were widespread among the leading indicators, with only the average workweek and consumers’ outlook making negative contributions."

Consumer expectations are indeed more sour than leading indicators and recent consumer spending data might seem to suggest. The graphic below shows the leading indicator index compared with the "expectations" component of CB's own Consumer Confidence data:

Leading indicators

CB's leading indicator index is an amalgamation of ten economic data points, including jobless claims, stock prices, yield spreads, building permits and others.

Wall Street appeared to be unimpressed by Thursday's economic data however, with the three major indexes starting mixed but all trending red as the morning wore on.

Economically sensitive smallcaps (.RUT) and transports (.DJT) were underperforming.

(Stephen Culp)

*****

S&P 500 BACK UP TO BATTLE ITS HIGHS (0951 EST/1451 GMT)

The S&P 500 (.SPX) is slightly higher in early trade Thursday, putting it back up to battle its 4,701.70 November 8 record close.

This after chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA.O) rallied on robust third-quarter results, while a fresh batch of positive retail earnings indicated strength in consumer spending against the backdrop of rising inflation.

With its early rise, NVDA is providing the biggest boost to the benchmark index, and with a more than 2% gain, the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) has jumped to a new record high.

That said, the major averages are mixed, banks (.SPXBK) and transports (.DJT) are red, and more major S&P 500 sectors are down than up. The NYSE FANG+TM index (.NYFANG), which also counts Nvidia as a member, is up just modestly.

Here is where markets stand in early trade:

Earlytrade11182021

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

MIGHT THIS JUNKY ACTION MESS UP THE S&P 500's RISE? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The S&P 500 (.SPX) ended Wednesday only about 0.3% below its record close just set on November 8.

With roughly a month and a half of trading left to go in 2021, the SPX has already seen 65 record closing highs so far this year, which is the second most ever for a full year. The most ever was 77 in 1995.

However, recent action in the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK.P), as a proxy for the high-yield sector, may be warning that the new highs party may draw to close, as action in the riskiest of corporate bonds, can potentially provide an important signal for the equity market.

Although timing can be blunt, struggling high-yield price action can be a sign of less than buoyant sentiment, ultimately leading to equity market instability:

SPXJNK11182021

JNK is not in gear with stocks in terms of its trend. On Wednesday, on a weekly basis, the ETF ended at an eight-month low even though the SPX is flirting with its recent record highs.

Just since early 2020, in the wake of new record highs in stocks, S&P 500 tops of varying degree came in the wake of even minor weekly JNK divergence.

Additionally, JNK is on pace to end below its 40-week moving average (WMA) for the sixth time out of the past seven weeks. The SPX has not closed below its 40-WMA since late-June 2020.

Therefore, it may be important for the JNK to quickly reverse to the upside in order to keep pace with, and confirm, any S&P 500 on-going push to new highs.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR THURSDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE:

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

