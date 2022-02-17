LIVE MARKETS Time to study up for midterms

Summary

Summary Companies Major U.S. indexes off >1%; banks weaker down 1.7%, chips >2%

Tech weakest major S&P sector; staples sole gainer

Euro STOXX 600 index off ~0.8%

Dollar edges down; gold up; crude, bitcoin fall

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield slides to ~1.97%

TIME TO STUDY UP FOR MIDTERMS (1119 EST/1619 GMT)

The midterm elections are now a little more than eight months away. With that, LPL Financial Research is taking a look at just how many seats the Democrats may lose.

According to LPL, a new president has historically lost about 30 House seats in the midterm election. They note, that with the Democrats holding a historically slim majority in the House, a swing of this size would give the Republicans control.

"Yes, history would say the Republicans likely gain control of the House and very well could gain the Senate as well,” explained LPL Financial Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick. “Coming into midterms the party that lost the presidential election is usually more motivated party, gaining close to 30 House seats going back to Woodrow Wilson in 1914.”

What if the Republicans take both the House and Senate?

“The good news is one of the best scenarios for stocks is a Democratic President and Republican controlled Congress. In fact, the late 1990s saw that same scenario and it was one of the best times for investors ever,” added Detrick.

In any event, LPL supplies some additional midterm-election year tidbits.

First off, they say that midterm years have seen the largest intra-year pullbacks, down more than 17% on average, but the S&P 500 has rallied more than 30% a year off those lows. "In other words, don’t panic if we get some normal midterm volatility, it could be an opportunity for longer-term investors."

Lastly, early in a midterm year stocks historically are quite weak. It isn’t until the election is over and the uncertainty lifts that a rally typically unfolds.

"Every year is different, but maybe the weakness early in 2022 shouldn’t be a big surprise."

(Terence Gabriel)

SEA OF RED (1003 EST/1503 GMT)

Wall Street's main indexes are lower in early trade on Thursday as escalating tensions between the West and Russia surrounding Ukraine unnerved investors, with some disappointing earnings also weighing on the mood.

All major S&P 500 (.SPX) sectors are red with financials (.SPSY) taking the biggest hit. This, as the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield is sliding back under 2%.

Tech (.SPLRCT) is also weak. This in the wake of reports from Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Applied Materials (AMAT.O), which is putting chip stocks among the day's underperformers. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) is off more than 2%.

Here is where markets now stand:

(Terence Gabriel)

INVOKING VOLCKER (0942 EST/1442 GMT)

"Volatility is the best policeman of risk appetite and risk assets. We need a Volcker moment ... where Vol stands for "vol" – as in volatility."

So says Credit Suisse's Zoltan Pozsar in his latest 'Global Money Dispatch' in which he argues the Fed must take a radically different course to bring inflation down. Instead of raising the fed funds rate, it should lift long-dated yields in order to bring down asset prices, from stocks to credit and especially housing.

Pozsar says the Fed cannot deflate goods prices unless it curbs demand by jacking up the policy rate. This will cause a recession, so it is a non-starter. But it can - and should - tackle services inflation by bringing down asset prices, which will also help boost the labor supply.

To do this, the Fed will have to inject financial markets with huge shots of volatility to push risk premia higher. End policy press conferences. Sell $50 billion of 10-year bonds with no warning. Cease market jawboning and guidance. Keep the market guessing.

Pozsar admits this is an "extreme" prescription, but insists lower risk assets and higher long-term rates won't kill growth - this is not a balance sheet recovery and 5% wage growth can cover higher mortgage repayments.

These are radical proposals. Would they work? It's safe to say uncorking volatility, ripping up 30 years of Fed communication strategy, and opening the door to a potential crash in asset prices would not come without risk.

(Jamie McGeever)

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: CIRCLING ITS WAGONS (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) collapsed nearly 17% from its November record close into its January 27 finish. Since then, the tech-heavy index has managed to stabilize and fight its way higher by about 6%. With this, the Nasdaq daily Advance/Decline (A/D) line has also managed to chop its way higher.

However, both the index and the breadth measure have work to do to suggest room for greater recoveries:

IXICAD02172022

Of note, the Nasdaq A/D line peaked in February 2021. In the wake of a protracted divergence, the Composite followed suit with its November 2021 top.

In a testament to just how much internal damage the broad Nasdaq suffered into its late-January low, while the Composite was hitting its lowest levels since May of last year, the A/D line fell to its lowest level since late 2018.

With their choppy recoveries, both the IXIC and the A/D line will still need to reclaim their descending 30-day moving averages. Since the A/D line's severe break lower in late-November, and the Composite's in early-January, this moving average has been capping strength.

Given that the 30-DMAs are now nearing, and pressing down on both the IXIC and the A/D line, a resolution to the recent choppy action, one way or the other, may soon be at hand. The IXIC's 30-DMA may fall to around 14,250 in early trade.

If both the IXIC and A/D line can overwhelm the shorter-term moving average, it may suggest potential for a broad rally to unfold, especially if the Composite can reclaim its 200-DMA, which ended Wednesday around 14,750. The A/D line has substantial room to rise before it would reach its 200-DMA.

New lows in both measures can suggest bearish forces continue to have the upper hand. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

