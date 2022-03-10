LIVE MARKETS U.S. equity index futures point to lower open

Summary

U.S. Feb CPI MM/YY in line; Core MM/YY in line

Euro STOXX 600 index slides >1.5%

Dollar edges up; gold, crude rise; bitcoin slides

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.98%

U.S. EQUITY INDEX FUTURES POINT TO LOWER OPEN (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures are under pressure after U.S. consumer inflation data that was in-line with estimates:

Initial jobless claims came in at 227k vs a 217k estimate.

Meanwhile, talks between Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers on Thursday made no apparent progress toward a ceasefire in the two-week-old conflict. read more

With this, NYMEX crude futures are popping back up, and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is rising to press 2%.

Regarding the CPI data, Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments, said, "This inflation report might be just a prelude to an even uglier report when we get the March data. Gasoline prices are up 20% since the beginning of the month. Food costs are up. Goods excluding food and energy downshifted to a slower gear in February, but food and energy will keep inflation looking really hot for at least another month."

Jacobsen added, "The Fed can't bring peace to Ukraine and Russia, so there's little that monetary policy can do to tame food and energy inflation. It may have to just say that it is serious about fighting inflation, but it is also seriously hamstrung in what it can do right now.”

Here is your premarket snapshot:

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

