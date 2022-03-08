LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks end lower after volatile day

Summary

Summary Companies Main U.S. indexes end down: Russell 2000 gains ~0.6%

Staples weakest major S&P 500 sector; energy leads gainers

Dollar down; gold, crude, bitcoin up

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.85%

March 8 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters.

U.S. STOCKS END LOWER AFTER VOLATILE DAY (1600 EST/2100 GMT)

The three main U.S. indexes ended lower on Tuesday after a volatile day as the United States banned Russian oil and other energy imports as a result of its Ukraine invasion.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on the imports, while Britain will phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022 and consider banning its natural gas. read more

Oil prices surged with the sanctions expected to further disrupt the global energy market as Russia is the second-largest exporter of crude. read more

Of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes, nine ended in the red. Consumer staples (.SPLRCS) and healthcare (.SPXHC) were the worst performing sectors, each ending down by more than 2%.

Energy (.SPNY) advanced over 1%, while consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) managed to end slightly above flat on the day.

Of note, banks (.SPXBK) and small caps (.RUT) both rose, and chip stocks (.SOX) posted a rise of nearly 2%.

Here is your closing snapshot:

Monitor

(Karen Brettell)

RETAIL INVESTORS BETTER STOCKS INDICATOR THAN HEDGE FUNDS, AND THEY’RE BUYING (1345 EST/1845 GMT)

Retail investors have been buying the dip as stocks fall and, according to Bank of America, they are a better signal for future returns in the S&P 500 than hedge funds, who have been selling.

Bank of America’s clients sold U.S. equities last week for only the third time this year, with sales being entirely led by hedge funds, who had a record week of outflows, Bank of America analysts Jill Carey Hall and Savita Subramanian said in a report. It came as markets were rattled by soaring energy and commodity costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Retail clients, who have been net buyers every week this year, meanwhile, continued to buy the dip. Institutional clients were also buyers, and have been so in five of the last six weeks, Bank of America said.

While retail investors are often maligned as being a contrary indicator for stock returns, Bank of America says this is not the case.

“S&P 500 returns following periods of retail inflows have been above-average and returns post-retail selling have been below average, with retail flows a slightly better positive indicator than hedge fund flows,” the analysts said.

Sector wise, retail investors have been focusing purchases in communications services, financials and industrials. Institutional clients, meanwhile, were the driver of outflows from information technology last week, while hedge funds concentrated their record outflows in the energy sector, Bank of America said.

Meanwhile, corporate buybacks decelerated last week. On a cumulative basis, buybacks as a percentage of the S&P 500 market cap are running at 0.05%, which is above 2021 levels of 0.04% but below 2019 levels of 0.07% for this time of the year, the bank said.

(Karen Brettell)

GLIMMERS OF HOPE? (1245 EST/1745 GMT)

Wall Street's major indexes turned dramatically higher in afternoon trading in what was turning out to be a wildly volatile session on Tuesday. Even when were still red as investors worried about the war between Russia and Ukraine, the market was showing signs of hope under the hood with investors rotating out of more defensive sectors and buying stocks that had been sold off.

The defensive consumer staples sector (.SPLRCS) was among the only decliners amongst the S&P's 11 major sectors, down 0.7% followed by the healthcare sector's (.SPXHC) 0.6% drop and utilities' (.SPLRCU) 0.33% drop.

"The market's been defensive. Healthcare fits that bill as do staples and utilities which have done reasonably well in the last couple of weeks ... those have been pretty good places to hang out in the short run," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago. "They've actually done pretty well and investors are looking at them saying, maybe I rotate."

"Technology has gotten smoked. Maybe it's time to nibble at some of these stocks that are down twenty, thirty and forty percent, take money out of the areas that have done reasonably well," he said.

While equity investors appeared jittery after U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed he had signed an executive order banning import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal to the United States in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Nolte cited hopes stemming from sanctions against Russia would work and some hopes around Russia, Ukraine talks.

Ukrainian civilians and foreign students clutching bags and rucksacks fled the besieged city of Sumy in buses and cars on Tuesday in the first successful "humanitarian corridor" opened since Russia's invasion. read more

"If you get any glimmer that you know, there may be some end in sight or some turn or anything like that, you could see the markets move pretty dramatically higher," he said. "In this situation you grab onto whenever you can. When 100% of the news is negative, you're looking for any anything that's slightly positive."

(Sinéad Carew)

EU JOINT BOND ISSUES COULD BOOST EURO, DEPENDING ON DETAILS (1200 EST/1700 GMT)

A report that the European Union may soon announce a plan to jointly issue bonds to finance energy and defense spending could be a boon for the euro and mark a turnaround for the single currency, after it dropped to its lowest level in almost two-years against the U.S. dollar.

Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that the EU may unveil a plan as soon as this week to jointly issue bonds to finance spending on a potentially massive scale as the region struggles with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This could represent a game changer for the euro,” Citi FX analyst Vasileios Gkionakis said in a report, assuming that the news is confirmed at this week’s EU emergency summit in Versailles and that the “timing/size are prompt/meaningful.”

Gkionakis noted that details around how any such plan would work are lacking, and as such “we would advise to tread carefully and await more clarity on the news.”

However, if an “appropriate package” was agreed to, it could boost the single currency in three ways.

Firstly, it would cushion the supply-side impact on growth in the region. By cushioning growth it would also make it easier for the European Central Bank to bring forward expectations on stimulus withdrawal.

Also, “on a broader basis, this would constitute another act of debt-mutualization; hence, positive for EU and euro-sentiment,” Gkionakis said.

The single currency hit 1.0806 against the greenback on Monday, the lowest since May 2020, before rebounding to 1.0881 on Tuesday.

(Karen Brettell)

U.S. STOCKS, CRUDE, DIGEST BIDEN RUSSIA OIL IMPORT BAN (1142 EST/1642 GMT)

Both the S&P 500 and NYMEX crude futures have weakened just slightly in the time since U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports on Tuesday in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. read more

Since around the time President Biden announced his actions, the S&P 500 (.SPX) has now lost around 0.2%, while crude futures have lost around 0.3%.

With the moves, the SPX is still holding above its late-February low at 4,114.65, and crude futures have so far failed to surpass Monday's high at $130.50.

Regarding crude futures, they are now trading at more than 2.15 times their 200-week moving average, which puts this reading on pace for an all-time high - click here: read more

Weekly momentum is also severely overbought. At more than 90, the RSI is on track for a record high going back to early 1983.

It now remains to be seen of these extreme readings can be maintained into Friday's weekly close.

Here is where markets stand in late-morning trade:

midmorntrade03082022

(Terence Gabriel)

REDDIT'S WSB FOUNDER SEEKS TO MIMIC PELOSI'S TRADING STRATEGIES VIA NEW PORTFOLIO (1052 EST/1552 GMT)

The founder of the Reddit's wallstreetbets forum, Jaime Rogozinski, announced the listing approval of the "Insider Portfolio" on Seychelles' MERJ Exchange on Tuesday, a fund that tracks the trading strategies of U.S. Congresspeople including U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The portfolio will regularly rebalance to reflect Pelosi's trading strategies based on her public disclosures, as tracked by the company unusualwhales.com, a service selling financial data.

Pelosi's stock trading performance ranked sixth-best in 2021 in Congress, with Republican Congressman Austin Scott leading the way, according to an analysis by unusualwhales.com.

Discussion of Pelosi's trades is a recurring theme on social media including wallstreetbets, where retail investors banded together a year ago to coordinate frenzied buying of video games retailer GameStop (GME.N) and other companies, which eventually became known as meme stocks. read more

Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers have been scrutinized on social media as many users believe the U.S. Speaker of the House may have an edge on Wall Street.

In her newest periodic transaction report, the senior Democrat disclosed that her husband, financier Paul Pelosi, on Jan. 21 exercised call options to buy shares of Apple (AAPL.O), Walt Disney (DIS.N) and PayPal Holdings (PYPL.O) for a combined $2.9 million, based on the options' strike prices. read more

However, tracking lawmaker's portfolio changes may not be that simple.

While the law requires lawmakers to disclose stock transactions by themselves or family members within 45 days, the reports are typically filed days after the actual purchases and sales, making it potentially difficult for traders aiming to mimic lawmakers' specific trades.

(Medha Singh)

TRADE BALANCE, NFIB, CONSUMER CREDIT: THE DEMAND/INFLATION TANGO (1030 EST/1530 GMT)

Data released on Tuesday - and late Monday - tells market watchers what they already knew: demand is robust, running circles around a slowly recovering supply chain.

The gap in the value of goods and services imported to the U.S. versus those of domestic origin exported abroad (USTBAL=ECI) widened more than expected in January to $89.7 billion, the largest deficit on record. read more

The Commerce Department's reading was $2.6 billion bigger than the consensus forecast, and was driven by surging imports as demand in the U.S. continued to outpace the rest of the world, a state of affairs which could bode ill for first-quarter economic growth.

"Net exports have been a drag on GDP over the last six quarters and the early data suggest another negative contribution in Q1," writes Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, who adds "overall, trade flows are at historic highs despite supply chain disruptions and logistical challenges."

"The deficit is poised to remain elevated for now on ongoing strong demand for imports," Farooqi says.

The closely watched goods trade gap with China held steady at $36.4 billion.

Trade balance

In a separate report, small business owners grew grumpier in February, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). read more

The NFIB's Business Optimism index (USOPIN=ECI) shed 1.4 points to land at 95.7, the sourest reading since January 2021, weighed down by inflation concerns.

"Inflation continues to be a problem on Main Street, leading more owners to raise selling prices again in February," says Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB's chief economist.

The percentage of respondents identifying hot inflation as their biggest problem hit the highest level in 42 years, and the net percent of participants hiking average selling prices reached a 48-year high.

But it's not all bad news, according to Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"Capex intentions dipped two points but are holding up well and are consistent with the idea that business fixed investment will rise at a double-digit pace over the next year," he writes.

It should be noted that the NFIB is a politically active membership organization, and the index was last lower the month President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

NFIB

Finally, in more ancient news, on Monday afternoon the Federal Reserve released its data on outstanding consumer credit (USCRED=ECI), which increased by $6.84 billion, marking an unexpected deceleration and missing estimates by a country mile.

Economists expected total consumer credit debt to accelerate by $23.8 billion in January.

Total consumer credit outstanding currently sits at about $4.4 trillion.

An increase in non-revolving credit, which includes big ticket items such as autos and tuition, did the heavy lifting as revolving credit, or credit card debt, was essentially unchanged.

This bucks the trend a bit; credit card spending has long since risen above pre-pandemic levels, while non-revolving credit, a smaller piece of the total pie, is yet to recover ground lost to COVID.

It pays to remember credit outstanding is not the same as consumer spending. An elevated saving rate has left the average consumer with stuffed piggy banks and fat wallets.

Consumer credit outstanding

After a green start, Wall Street took a u-turn in morning trading, extending Monday's sell off, which confirmed a correction for the Dow, and a bear market for the Nasdaq.

Crude prices continued to surge, taking energy stocks (.SPNY) with them.

(Stephen Culp)

NASDAQ 100 FUTURES: FIGHTING TO HOLD FEBRUARY LOW (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

CME e-mini Nasdaq 100 futures have been beaten up pretty badly over the past three trading days. In fact, they ended Monday at their lowest level since mid-May 2021, which put them down 19.6% from their November-19 record closing high.

Of note, the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) ended Monday down 20.1% from its November-19 record close, officially putting it in bear-market territory.

Overnight action, saw the futures fall as low as 13,103.25, before then snapping back. With this reversal, the futures have yet to violate their February 24 intraday low at 13,025.75:

NQcv103082022

Meanwhile, the daily RSI, at just over 30.00, is attempting to stabilize above its February 23 low at 27.90. If so, this momentum indicator will have the potential to establish a second higher-low vs its late-January trough of 17.533.

Such a convergence could signal building positive momentum and, therefore, the potential for a surprise upside turn.

In that event, however, the futures, would still have to contend with stiff resistance in the form of the descending 30-day moving average (DMA) which has been consistently capping strength since early-to-mid January.

Additionally, since late-November, the RSI has been exhibiting bearish behavior by being unable to muster enough strength to reclaim the 70.00 overbought threshold.

Thus, on any strength, traders will be eyeing future's action closely vs the 30-DMA, along with the RSI, to add confidence in the sustainability of any bounce. read more

On a break of 13,025, the next support is at the mid-May low of 12,896. This is just ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire March-2020/November-2021 advance at 12,873.57.

(Terence Gabriel)

FOR TUESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE:

