LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks fall as Ukraine concerns intensify

Financials weakest major S&P 500 sector; energy sole gainer

Euro STOXX 600 index falls ~2.9%

Dollar, gold, crude rise; bitcoin down

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield slides to ~1.73%

March 4

U.S. STOCKS FALL AS UKRAINE CONCERNS INTENSIFY (1005 EST/1505 GMT)

Wall Street's main indexes are down in early trade on Friday as concerns over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine overshadowed data that showed an acceleration in jobs growth last month.

Financials (.SPSY), and especially banks (.SPXBK), are among the hardest hit groups so far.

Energy (.SPNY) is the sole gaining major S&P 500 (.SPX) sector. NYMEX crude futures are rallying around 5%. Though, amid a flight-to-safety, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is sliding around 10bps to the 1.73% area.

Of note, the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) has once again backed away from its descending 30-day moving average read more :

This moving average perfectly capped strength on Thursday, leading to renewed weakness. It now stands as resistance at around 13,815.

Here is where markets stand in early trade:

(Terence Gabriel)

U.S. STOCKS FUTURES UNNERVED AFTER NUKE PLANT, NONFARM PAYROLLS NEWS (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

U.S. stock index futures are lower on Friday as fears over the war in Ukraine deepen, putting the main indexes on track for weekly declines.

Futures did improve somewhat after the release of the Labor Department's February jobs data. However, they have since weakened again.

February nonfarm jobs came in above estimates, while the unemployment rate slipped. Average hourly earnings were cooler than estimates:

Equities globally were already weaker with safe-havens in demand after Russian invasion forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Friday in heavy fighting in southeastern Ukraine, triggering global alarm, but a huge blaze in a training building has been extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe. read more

Regarding the jobs data, Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance said:

"It's a very strong report. It’s going to be overshadowed by events in Ukraine and another sign the job market is hot and that the Fed needs to move more quickly to start raising rates."

Zaccarelli added, "There's no doubt we've got a hot job market and high inflation. Regardless of what's happening in Ukraine, the Fed must move quickly."

Here is your premarket snapshot:

(Terence Gabriel, Sinéad Carew)

