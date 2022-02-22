LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks gyrate, but up from overnight lows

Summary

U.S. STOCKS GYRATE, BUT UP FROM OVERNIGHT LOWS (1000 EST/1500 GMT)

Major U.S. stock indexes are choppy on Tuesday, but up from lows reached overnight in futures as fears over a war in Europe deepened amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and oil prices hit their highest levels since 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to those regions, inviting threats of fresh Western sanctions.

Germany on Tuesday halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany. read more

Major S&P 500 (.SPX) sectors are in the green despite the weakness in major indexes, with healthcare (.SPXHC) and energy (.SPNY) leading the gainers on the day.

Consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) and consumer staples (.SPLRCS) are the worst performers.

(Karen Brettell)

U.S. STOCK FUTURES SEE WILD OVERNIGHT ACTION (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Fears of escalating tensions in Ukraine continue to grip markets. read more

At one point in Tuesday's early hours, coupled with the long holiday weekend, CME e-mini Nasdaq 100 futures were down as much as 3% from Friday's close. read more

With this, the futures hit their lowest level since early June of last year, and were down 18.1% from their Nov.-22 record intraday high:

However, the futures have since snapped back, and are now off less than 0.5% from Friday's close. read more

Additionally on the plus side, daily momentum oscillators are showing potential for a bullish convergence. Although, the futures are on pace for their lowest close in eight months, the RSI is well above its late-January trough. Of note, the RSI demonstrated a convergence pattern into the futures' March 2020 bottom.

That said, since the futures broke sharply lower in early January, the descending 30-day moving average has capped strength. This shorter-term moving average, is now around 14,750, and continues to press down on NQcv1 price action. read more

Meanwhile, e-mini S&P 500 and Dow have also recovered off their overnight lows and now posting just modest losses. E-mini Russell 2000 futures have turned slightly positive.

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

