LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks mixed, but clear tilt in favor of value

Summary Dow, S&P 500 rise, Nasdaq down; banks outperform

U.S. Dec ISM Mfg PMI < est; prices paid < est

Energy leads S&P sector gainers; healthcare weakest group

Euro STOXX 600 index gains ~1%

Dollar, bitcoin, gold, crude all up rise

Jan 4 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

U.S. STOCKS MIXED, BUT CLEAR TILT IN FAVOR OF VALUE (1019 EST/1519 GMT)

The Dow (.DJI) and the S&P 500 (.SPX) hit record highs on Tuesday as worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus subsided.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield continues to jump. It now stands around 1.67%.

With this banks are outperforming again. The S&P 500 Banks index (.SPXBK) is rallying more than 3% for a second-straight day. It's rolling two-day gain is on pace to be its biggest since early 2021.

Chips (.SOX), FANGs (.NYFANG), and tech (.SPLRCT) are on the losing side, dragging the Nasdaq (.IXIC) into the red.

Therefore, not surprisingly, value (.IVX) is sharply outperforming growth (.IGX) in early trade.

Here is where markets stand in early trade:

earlytrade01042019

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: HEALTHIER GUT (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

While gains in Apple (AAPL.O) read more and Tesla (TSLA.O) read more were grabbing headlines on Monday, Nasdaq vital signs continue to improve:

IXICNHNL01042021

The Nasdaq New High/New Low (NH/NL) index, a measure built around new yearly highs and lows, rose to 32.2% on Monday, which is its highest reading since Nov. 26. read more

Of note, the Nasdaq NH/NL index bottomed at 12.5% on December 6. It then showed a bullish convergence into the Nasdaq Composite's (.IXIC) Dec. 20 low, and then established a higher trough at 19.7% on Dec. 22. It is now rapidly nearing a hurdle in the form of its mid-October low at 33.6%.

If 33.6% is cleared, the NH/NL index would certainly have substantial room for further improvement before it would approach intact resistance lines from its 2021 peaks. Its November high was 75.7%. read more

In that event, the IXIC could easily have sufficient underlying strength to propel it to fresh record highs.

Longer-term, however, concerns remain given that the Composite is so close to its record highs yet this measure is massively below its early-to-mid 2021 levels.

A NH/NL index break of its rising 10-day moving average, and then its late-December low, however, may potentially put the Composite back at risk for intensive care.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR TUESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.