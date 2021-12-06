LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks mixed, growth shares stumble

Summary Dow Industrials, S&P 500 rally, Nasdaq red

Most major S&P sectors green with utilities out front

Tech sector dips slightly

Euro STOXX 600 index rallies ~1%

Dollar ~flat; gold, bitcoin fall; crude rallies

Dec 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

U.S. STOCKS MIXED, GROWTH SHARES STUMBLE (1000 EST/1500 GMT)

Major U.S. indexes are mixed in early trade Monday. This as Omicron and taper fears continue to simmer in the background.

In any event, investors are favoring banks, energy and economy-linked stocks against technology and growth-heavy shares. The S&P 500 banks index (.SPXBK) is up more than 1.5%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor index (.SOX) is off more than 2%.

As a result, the S&P 500 growth (.IGX)/S&P 500 value (.IVX) ratio is declining for a fourth-straight day. The ratio is now down more than 4% in December, which puts it on track for its biggest monthly drop since a 5.4% slide in February. That February drop was the biggest monthly percentage decline for growth relative to value since May 2002.

Here is where markets stand in early trade:

earlytrade12062021

(Terence Gabriel)

DOW INDUSTRIALS: POISED TO CLAW BACK MORE LOST GROUND (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Given CBT e-mini Dow Futures' premarket gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) appears poised to bounce more than 200 points early in Monday's regular trading session.

This as more economically-sensitive stocks show strength, while big-cap tech struggles.

On Wednesday of last week, the DJI ended below its 200-day moving average (DMA) for the first time since July 13, 2020. In so doing, the blue-chip average threatened to close below its 40-week moving average (WMA) for the firs time since July 10, 2020.

However, a broken weekly log-scale resistance line from 1929, which has been acting as support over the past 6 months or so, once again contained weakness read more :

Dow12062021

The line was around 34,000, while the Dow's low last week was 34,006.98. The DJI was then able to rally and end Friday at 34,580, or slightly above the 40-WMA, which was at 34,557.

Despite the bounce, weekly momentum continues to deteriorate. The MACD has fallen to its lowest level since mid-August 2020. Therefore, unless momentum turns favorable, any further bounce in the Dow may prove short-lived.

The 10-WMA is now resistance at around 35,340, which is slightly above last week's Dow high at 35,287.91.

A weekly Dow close below the support line, which ascends to around 34,050 this week, can suggest potential for a much deeper decline, given that this line has consistently contained Dow declines since late May. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

