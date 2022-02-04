LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks mixed as jobs data stirs the pot

Summary

U.S. STOCKS MIXED AS JOBS DATA STIRS THE POT (1009 EST/1509 GMT)

Major U.S. indexes are mixed in early trade on Friday. This as a boost from Amazon.com's results is helping to counter an unexpected jump in U.S. growth in January which is fanning inflation fears.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield has thrust above 1.90%, and is on the verge of its highest weekly close since December 2019.

With this, the Nasdaq (.IXIC) is rising nearly 1%, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) is slightly green. The Dow (.DJI) is down slightly.

Of note, however, both the SPX and the DJI are attempting to use their 200-day moving averages (DMA) as support. Here is the S&P 500's daily chart:

The SPX hit a low of 4,464.63 and the DJI fell to 34,968.82 before bouncing. Their closely watched longer-term moving averages now reside around 4,444 and 35,000. The Nasdaq is well below its 200-DMA which is at 14,735.

Here is where markets stand in early trade:

(Terence Gabriel)

U.S. FUTURES PRESSURED AFTER ABOVE ESTIMATES PAYROLLS PRINT (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures are under pressure after the headline jobs number in the January payrolls report came in well above estimates, and the December number was revised sharply higher. With this, wage data came in on the hot side vs estimates :

Nasdaq 100 futures , which were up more than 2% in overnight trade, with a boost from Amazon.com's results , are now off around 0.5%.

S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are also posting modest declines of around 0.5%.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is pushing over 1.90%, and is hitting fresh highs going back to January 2020.

Regarding the jobs data, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said "With the payroll numbers coming substantially stronger than expected, it will help relieve some economic growth worries at a time the Fed is ready to tap the break."

Stovall added "This definitely would relieve investor worries that a 25 or 50 basis point rate hike in March would be adverse for economic growth and it gives the Fed a reason to start the rate hike cycle at a 50-bps hike and leaves on the table a possibility of four or more rate hikes."

Here is your premarket snapshot:

(Terence Gabriel, Shashank S. Nayar)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

