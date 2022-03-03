LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks mixed and modest in early trade

Summary

Summary Companies DJI, S&P 500 up slightly, Nasdaq dips

U.S. Feb ISM N-Mfg PMI 56.5 vs 61 estimate

Euro STOXX 600 index down ~0.6%

Dollar, gold, crude rise; bitcoin falls

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.87%

U.S. STOCKS MIXED AND MODEST IN EARLY TRADE (1012 EST/1512 GMT)

U.S. stock indexes are mixed with just modest changes early on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pointed to a cautious tightening on Wednesday amid the Ukraine crisis , and ahead of Friday's release of February jobs data. read more

Indeed, a "wait and see" mindset appears to have suddenly gripped markets as investors search for the next catalyst.

With this, defensive groups including utilities (.SPLRCU) and staples (.SPLRCS) are among the stronger sectors.

Under the surface, transports (.DJT) are among outperformers, while chips (.SOX) and small caps (.RUT) are on the weaker side.

Here is where markets stand in early trade:

(Terence Gabriel)

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: CAN IT RISE TO THE CHALLENGE? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

A number of measures of the Nasdaq Composite's (.IXIC) internal condition continue to show improvement. That said, there is still work to do to add confidence in a more enduring upside turn.

The Nasdaq New High/New Low (NH/NL) index ticked higher for a fourth-straight day on Wednesday, ending at 14.6%. This put it right on its descending 10-day moving average (DMA), though still shy of its 22.2% February 11 reaction high. read more

Another measure, the Nasdaq daily Advance/Decline (A/D) line also ticked up on Wednesday:

In the wake of a severe nine-month divergence, the A/D line had already, once again, broken below its 30-DMA as the Composite was peaking in November 2021.

Since then, the 30-DMA has been capping A/D line strength, leading to new lows. And in a testament to the recent broad Nasdaq weakness, on February 23, the A/D line hit its lowest level since early 2016.

However, with its improvement since February 23, the A/D line appears poised to once again to clear the moving average.

Since it broke sharply lower in early January, the Nasdaq Composite itself has also been hindered by its descending 30-DMA, which ended Wednesday at around 13,865.

Traders will be watching to see if the Composite, and the A/D line, can both reclaim their 30-day hurdles. Such a turn may confirm the significance of last week's lows.

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

