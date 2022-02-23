LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks open higher, Ukraine in focus

Summary

Summary Companies Major U.S. indexes post modest gains; chips outperform

Energy leads S&P sector gainers; utilities sole loser

Euro STOXX 600 index up ~0.8%

Dollar slips; gold, crude, bitcoin gain

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.98%

Feb 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

U.S. STOCKS OPEN HIGHER, UKRAINE IN FOCUS (0957 EST/1457 GMT)

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as Western nations placed modest initial sanctions on Russia, with investors focused on whether the Russia-Ukraine crisis can be resolved diplomatically.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The United States and its allies unveiled more sanctions against Russia on Wednesday over its recognition of two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine, while making clear they were keeping tougher measures in reserve in case of a full-scale invasion by Moscow. read more

Stocks gained, however, after the S&P 500 on Tuesday entered into correction territory by closing more than 10% below its record high close reached on Jan. 3.

Small cap stocks led the rally, with the Russell 2000 index (.RUT) rising around 0.78%.

Nearly all of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes are green, with gains led by energy (.SPNY), real estate (.SPLRCR) and financials (.SPSY). Utilities (.SPLRCU) are only red sector, falling modestly on the day.

Here is your early trade snapshot:

Monitor

(Karen Brettell)

*****

S&P 500: AS TRADERS TANGO, IT'S CORRECTION VS MOMENTUM (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The S&P 500 index (.SPX) ended Tuesday down 10.3% from its Jan.-3 record close. With this, the benchmark index confirmed a correction.

The SPX closed at its lowest level since Oct.-4 of last year. Though, it has yet to violate its late-January intraday trough at 4,222.62:

SPX02232022

Meanwhile, daily momentum readings may be offering glimmers of hope. This as a bullish convergence pattern may be forming on the RSI.

Just looking at the RSI's behavior around the major lows of the past four years, in October 2018 and February 2020, the oscillator established a deeply oversold trough in the early stages of the declines. In the wake of what proved to be counter-reactions, the RSI failed to muster enough strength to reclaim the overbought threshold. The SPX then went to lower lows.

Ultimately, in these cases, the SPX bottomed with the RSI able to form a higher trough as less severe downside momentum attended the deeper SPX levels.

Recently, on January 27, the RSI plunged to 16.082. The SPX then popped more than 6% in just four trading days. With this, however, the RSI failed to reclaim overbought, and the SPX has now gone to a new closing low.

However, with the RSI ending Tuesday at 32, a positive convergence has the potential to solidify with the 16.082 late-January low now the key level on the indicator.

Thus, traders will be watching the dance between the SPX and the RSI closely. read more

Additionally, of note, the SPX has Fibonacci retracement support of its entire March 2020/January 2022 advance at 4,198.7 and 3,815.2.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR WEDNESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.