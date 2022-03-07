LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks open in the red as commodity prices surge

Summary

U.S. STOCKS OPEN IN THE RED AS COMMODITY PRICES SURGE (1000 EST/1500 GMT)

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as oil and other commodity prices soared as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports, raising concerns about their impact on growth.

Oil prices rose to their highest levels since 2008 and are up more than 60% since the start of 2022. read more

The main U.S. indexes are now in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) taking the biggest hit. The small-cap Russell 2000 (.RUT) is proving to be resilient, now trading around the flat line.

Of the 11 major S&P 500 (.SPX) sector indexes, eight are in the red. Financials (.SPSY), communication services (.SPLRCL) and information technology (.SPLRCT) are among the worst performers. Energy (.SPNY) is the best performer, with utilities (.SPLRCU) and industrials (.SPLRCI) also posting modest gains.

Here is your early market snapshot:

(Karen Brettell)

IS OIL THE ONE ABOUT TO BE SHOCKED? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified, NYMEX crude futures are flirting with important technical resistance. Thus, oil may be on the verge of a surprise downside reversal. read more

Crude prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday as the United States and European allies weighed a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled supply fears. read more

With this, U.S. stock futures were slammed with banks and travel stocks falling the most as rising oil prices added to concerns over spiraling inflation and slowing economic growth.

Amid Monday's panic, NYMEX crude futures spiked to $130.50, but have since sold back sharply to the $118 area. As stands, this action puts the futures on track to form a bearish shooting-star candle, suggesting potential for an exhausted rise.

Meanwhile, at current levels, the futures are trading at 2.03 times their 200-week moving average. Of note, oil put in a major top in 1990, and again in 2008, when the 200-week disparity hit the 2.07/2.08 area:

Additionally, weekly momentum is severely overheated. The RSI, at just over 88.00, is at its fourth most overbought reading going back to mid-1983.

In any event, crude could still gyrate through the week, and the disparity could still finish Friday around the 2.07/2.08 area. However, in 1990 and 2008, it only took one to two more weeks, before crude then reversed violently to the downside.

Thus, it may shortly become clear whether the fire under crude will run much hotter, or instead, if its rise was indeed burning out.

Of note, as crude's shooting-star candle is forming early Monday, U.S. stock futures are now well off their worst overnight levels. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

