LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks poised for a rough open

U.S. initial jobless claims 232k vs 235k estimate; Q4 GDP 2nd estimate in-line with estimate

Euro STOXX 600 index slides >4%

Dollar, gold, crude rally; bitcoin falls

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield slides to 1.87%

U.S. STOCKS POISED FOR A ROUGH OPEN (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures are sharply lower in premarket trade, suggesting the major indexes are poised for deep opening losses.

This, after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, stock markets around the world slid, oil prices broke above $100 a barrel, and safe havens gold and government bonds surged in the flight to safety.

Indeed, CME e-mini S&P 500 futures are off more than 2%, while e-mini Nasdaq 100 futures are plunging nearly 3%.

Of note, the Nasdaq 100 index (.NDX) ended Wednesday down 18.5% from its November record close. Therefore, given futures' action, the NDX has the potential to enter bear-market territory in the early throes of Thursday's session.

With this, the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), which ended Wednesday down 18.8% from its record close, should also come under heavy pressure at the open, and also fall into bear-market territory. The IXIC last suffered a bear market when it plunged 30% on a closing basis in the February/March 2020 pandemic panic.

If the Composite ends down on Thursday, it will be a sixth-straight day of declines. The IXIC last fell six days in a row in late-July/early-August 2019. It last fell more than six-straight days when it declined nine days in a row in late-October/early November 2016. Thus, the IXIC may be stretched to the downside. Interestingly, throughout the pandemic panic bear market, the Composite saw no losing streaks of more than four days.

In any event, with premarket weakness, Nasdaq 100 futures have neared the 13,000 level. Support is at the May 2021 low (12,896.50) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of entire March 2020/November 2021 advance (12,873.57):

NQcv102242022

The March 2021 low was at 12,176.25. The 50% retracement is at 11,671.50.

As stands, the daily RSI is plunging to around 23, but still above its late-January trough of 17.533.

Traders will be eying action vs support and the behavior of momentum oscillators closely - click here: read more - as well as market internal measures: read more

Here is your premarket snapshot:

premarket02242022

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

