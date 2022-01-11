LIVE MARKETS Value-growth rotation battle on Wall Street

Summary S&P 500, DJI dip, Nasdaq rises; FANGs up, transports weak

Real estate weakest major S&P 500 sector; energy leads gainers

Euro STOXX 600 index rallies ~0.8%

Dollar ~flat; gold, crude, bitcoin green

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.77%

VALUE-GROWTH ROTATION BATTLE ON WALL STREET (1015 EST/1515 GMT)

Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday, but underneath, an ongoing rotation was occurring as value stocks battled to outperform growth shares.

Growth poster-child Information technology (.SPLRCT) accounted for the largest portion of the S&P 500's decline, with value-oriented energy (.SPNY) among the few sectors showing upside.

The market is grappling with a broad-based rotation and the potential for a hastened pace of rate hikes, which is leading to volatility, according to Greg Marcus, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management in Washington.

The sector rotation presents an opportunity to reposition and put cash to work in sectors exposed to reopening trends, such as energy, consumer discretionary and financials, he said.

Value stocks, as measured by the S&P Value index (.IVX), have been outperforming their growth counterpart (.IGX) since the end of November, and are up 7.6% versus a 2.0% decline.

Since the beginning of the year, value is up 0.7% versus a 4.3% decline in growth.

On Tuesday so far, value is now off 0.34% versus a 0.17% decline in growth.

Here is an early snapshot:

Opening snapshot of Wall Street Jan. 11

(Herbert Lash)

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: WORN TO A FRAZZLE? (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

At one point Monday, the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down more than 10% in just seven weeks from its late November record intraday peak just before an upward reversal that saw the tech-laden index close slightly higher on the day. read more

With this, one measure of internal strength is suggesting the tech-laden index may be washed-out, and ripe for a bigger recovery:

The 10-week moving average (WMA) of the Nasdaq advance/decline (A/D) (.AD.O) ratio, has plunged to 82%, or its lowest level since an 81% reading in early July 2010. That 2010 low marked the end of a near 20% nine-week slide in the index.

In 2011, this measure bottomed in early September at 83%. It then converged into the Composite's early October trough. The IXIC fell around 7% more over the final four weeks of what would become a 20%, 22-week decline.

Two additional near 20% sell-offs then ended in summer 2015 and early 2016, lasting five and 10 weeks, saw this measure bottom at 88% and 87%.

More recently, after a 24%, 17-week swoon that concluded in late December 2018, this measure bottomed at 84%. Then in early 2020, in the wake of a near-33%, five-week, collapse, this measure became washed out at 84%.

The fact that the 10 WMA of the A/D ratio is already as low as it is after an IXIC drop of only around 10% is a testament to just how weak the broader Nasdaq has been. The Nasdaq daily A/D line topped in February 2021, and ended Monday at a 16-month low. read more

It now remains to be seen where the 10 WMA of the Nasdaq A/D ratio will end the week. Of note, in 2008, in the depths of the Great Financial Crisis, it fell as much as 68% in November, before converging into the Composite's March 2009 low.

(Terence Gabriel)

Reporting by Terence Gabriel

