LIVE MARKETS Wall Street cools as inflation data heats up

Real estate leads S&P sector decliners; energy up most

Euro STOXX 600 index off ~0.1%

Dollar dips; crude, gold, bitcoin up

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.99%

WALL STREET COOLS AS INFLATION DATA HEATS UP (1005 EST/1505 GMT)

Major U.S. stock indexes are down in early trading Thursday after a reading on inflation was higher than forecast, and added to expectations the Federal Reserve will move to curb rising prices.

Rate-sensitive S&P 500 sectors are among the biggest percentage losers including real estate (.SPLRCR) and utilities (.SPLRCU).

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is flirting with 2% for the first time since August 2019.

The consumer price index gained 0.6% last month, matching its increase in December, the Labor Department said. In the 12 months through January, the CPI jumped 7.5%, the biggest year-over-year increase since February 1982 and above the forecast for a rise of 7.3%.

"It is another data point that points to the fact the Fed will be in the market raising rates, and at some point during that rate hiking cycle you'll likely see something break in the economy. That's what we've seen historically from the Fed," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

Here is the early market snapshot:

(Caroline Valetkevitch)

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELD AFTER CPI (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

In the wake of above-estimates U.S. January CPI data, U.S. equity index futures are red, while the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is flirting with 2%.

Indeed, these hotter-than-expected inflation numbers may keep the market concerned that a more aggressive Fed is on the table.

Therefore, it's perhaps no surprise that CME Nasdaq 100 futures , given the concentration of tech titans/large-cap growth shares in the Nasdaq 100 index (.NDX), are taking the biggest hit in premarket trade with a loss of around 1.5%.

The broader Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) would also appear poised to feel the heat. This after failing to overwhelm resistance at its Jan. 10 low at 14,530:

A IXIC break below its Feb. 4 low at 13,850 can put its January trough at 13,094 at risk.

The May 2021 low was at 13,002, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Composite's March 2020-November 2021 advance is at 12,552. The May 2021 low was at 12,397.

That said, on weakness, traders will be watching momentum oscillators read more , and internal measures closely to see if they can hold their recent lows. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

