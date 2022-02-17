LIVE MARKETS Wall Street ends sharply lower as war fears increase

Summary

Tech weakest major S&P 500 sector; staples lead gainers

Russian invasion of Ukraine seen imminent by President Biden

Dollar flat; gold up; crude, bitcoin fall

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield tumbles to ~1.97%

WALL STREET ENDS SHARPLY LOWER AS WAR FEARS INCREASE (1605 EST/2105 GMT)

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday as tensions between Washington and Moscow once again heated up.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) ended down 2.1% and the Nasdaq (.IXIC) lost 2.9% after U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it. read more

Technology (.SPLRCT) and other high-growth stocks were among the hardest hit, while financials (.SPSY) declined as U.S. Treasury yields moved lower.

"There's a lot of nervousness out there and as we approach the weekend nothing's been settled between Russia and Ukraine," said Michael James, Managing Director of Equity Trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

"The continued weakness, especially in the growth names, is indicative of elevated nervousness and sellers continuing to swamp buyers in just about every stock."

Among 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, technology (.SPLRCT) was the worst performer, down about 3.1%. Consumer staples (.SPLRCS) rose 0.9%, the strongest performing sector index.

Nvidia (NVDA.O) tumbled 7.5% after the chipmaker's quarterly report failed to impress investors, even after forecasting current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates. Nvidia was the largest drag on the S&P 500.

Microsoft (MSFT.O) fell 2.9%, Apple (AAPL.O) lost 2.1% and Tesla (TSLA.O) declined 5.1%.

Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) jumped 2.7% after the network gear maker raised its full-year earnings forecast and announced a $15 billion increase to its stock repurchase program.

Here is Thursday's closing snapshot:

(Noel Randewich and Herbert Lash)

RBC STICKING WITH 5,050 S&P 500 YEAR-END TARGET (1331 EST/1831 GMT)

Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, is sticking with her 5,050 S&P 500 (.SPX) year-end 2022 target, which is more than 14% above current levels.

She is optimistic that expected Fed rate hikes are priced in, the economy will remain strong, and that investor sentiment has found its lows.

Meanwhile, traders are keeping a close eye on the latest geopolitical developments surrounding Russia and Ukraine.

Calvasina says there are three big things to know about the on-going Russia/Ukraine situation.

First off she says that U.S. publicly listed companies haven’t been talking much about geopolitics or Russia/Ukraine recently, but the level of conversation is starting to pick up.

Additionally, RBC’s U.S. equity analysts see the potential for slowing growth/recession in Europe, higher energy prices and potential impacts on supply chains as the key challenges for their industries if a Russian invasion of Ukraine happens.

Finally, Calvasina believes that "geopolitical risk emanating from Russia/Ukraine is not priced into the U.S. equity market, should conditions worsen, and will be a key issue to watch in the weeks and months ahead."

Therefore, she admits that Russia/Ukraine could be an important downside risk to her S&P 500 year-end target.

(Terence Gabriel)

CHIP STOCKS TUMBLE IN LATEST VOLATILE SESSION (1222 EST/1722 GMT)

Chip stocks fell hard on Thursday, weighed down by a broad market decline after quarterly reports from Nvidia and Applied Materials.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (.SOX) is off nearly 2.5%, the latest of several volatile sessions in recent weeks as investors speculate about the timing of expected Fed interest rate hikes and worry about a potential war between Russia and Ukraine.

Nvidia (NVDA.O) is sliding more than 7% after the chipmaker forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, but reported flat gross margins from the previous quarter. The company also reported a slowdown in sales of chips used specifically by crytocurrency miners. read more

Nvidia had climbed steadily in February ahead of its quarterly report. It remains down 16% so far in 2022.

"Stock reaction likely reflects 20% run-up into earnings, modest 3% beat on data center, and in-line gross margins," Citi analyst Atif Malik wrote in a note following Nvidia's report.

The drop in Nvidia's stock, despite an overall strong quarterly report, underscores the recent skittishness of investors in semis and other high-valuation growth stocks.

Applied Materials (AMAT.O) is off 1% after the semiconductor manufacturing equipment supplier posted record quarterly revenue. However, a weak forecast for the current quarter suggested that supply chain woes will hurt its business. read more

In his comments to analysts, Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang also said business was constrained by supply, but he said he expected that to improve.

Following a 41% surge in the SOX last year, many investors have become wary of chipmakers potentially adding too much manufacturing capacity, increasing the risk of a downturn in the historically cyclical industry.

(Noel Randewich)

RISING CLAIMS, FALLING STARTS (1204 EST/1704 GMT)

Thursday's data included jobless claims and housing starts that were less than stellar, but economists seemed unperturbed.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but remained below pre-pandemic levels as labor market conditions continue to tighten and the first increase in a month reported by the Labor Department on Thursday did not change economists' expectations for another month of solid employment gains in February.

However Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies is still bullish on labor: "Demand for labor remains strong, job openings are plentiful, and a one-week deviation from trend is nothing to get too worried about. Claims will continue to grind lower, but it won't happen in a straight line."

And Oxford Economics attributed the uptick to the Omicron wave and said it "is in the rear-view mirror."

Meanwhile, freezing temperatures depressed homebuilding in January as Commerce Department data showed housing starts dropped 4.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.638 million units last month. read more

Oxford Economics says the level of housing starts suggests an upside risk to its outlook for a 1.61 million pace in 2022 at least for early in the year, despite the January decline. The reasoning is that pent-up demand, need for supply, elevated backlog and relatively upbeat homebuilder sentiment will support new home construction despite ongoing supply-side challenges and sharply higher mortgage rates.

Also Rubella Farooqi, Chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics wrote that: "A lack of inventories should be positive for building activity, even as high input costs and shortages – of both labor and materials - remain headwinds for builders."

(Sinéad Carew)

TIME TO STUDY UP FOR MIDTERMS (1119 EST/1619 GMT)

The midterm elections are now a little more than eight months away. With that, LPL Financial Research is taking a look at just how many seats the Democrats may lose.

According to LPL, a new president has historically lost about 30 House seats in the midterm election. They note, that with the Democrats holding a historically slim majority in the House, a swing of this size would give the Republicans control.

"Yes, history would say the Republicans likely gain control of the House and very well could gain the Senate as well,” explained LPL Financial Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick. “Coming into midterms the party that lost the presidential election is usually more motivated party, gaining close to 30 House seats going back to Woodrow Wilson in 1914.”

What if the Republicans take both the House and Senate?

“The good news is one of the best scenarios for stocks is a Democratic President and Republican controlled Congress. In fact, the late 1990s saw that same scenario and it was one of the best times for investors ever,” added Detrick.

In any event, LPL supplies some additional midterm-election year tidbits.

First off, they say that midterm years have seen the largest intra-year pullbacks, down more than 17% on average, but the S&P 500 has rallied more than 30% a year off those lows. "In other words, don’t panic if we get some normal midterm volatility, it could be an opportunity for longer-term investors."

Lastly, early in a midterm year stocks historically are quite weak. It isn’t until the election is over and the uncertainty lifts that a rally typically unfolds.

"Every year is different, but maybe the weakness early in 2022 shouldn’t be a big surprise."

(Terence Gabriel)

SEA OF RED (1003 EST/1503 GMT)

Wall Street's main indexes are lower in early trade on Thursday as escalating tensions between the West and Russia surrounding Ukraine unnerved investors, with some disappointing earnings also weighing on the mood.

All major S&P 500 (.SPX) sectors are red with financials (.SPSY) taking the biggest hit. This, as the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield is sliding back under 2%.

Tech (.SPLRCT) is also weak. This in the wake of reports from Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Applied Materials (AMAT.O), which is putting chip stocks among the day's underperformers. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) is off more than 2%.

Here is where markets now stand:

earlytrade02172022

(Terence Gabriel)

INVOKING VOLCKER (0942 EST/1442 GMT)

"Volatility is the best policeman of risk appetite and risk assets. We need a Volcker moment ... where Vol stands for "vol" – as in volatility."

So says Credit Suisse's Zoltan Pozsar in his latest 'Global Money Dispatch' in which he argues the Fed must take a radically different course to bring inflation down. Instead of raising the fed funds rate, it should lift long-dated yields in order to bring down asset prices, from stocks to credit and especially housing.

Pozsar says the Fed cannot deflate goods prices unless it curbs demand by jacking up the policy rate. This will cause a recession, so it is a non-starter. But it can - and should - tackle services inflation by bringing down asset prices, which will also help boost the labor supply.

To do this, the Fed will have to inject financial markets with huge shots of volatility to push risk premia higher. End policy press conferences. Sell $50 billion of 10-year bonds with no warning. Cease market jawboning and guidance. Keep the market guessing.

Pozsar admits this is an "extreme" prescription, but insists lower risk assets and higher long-term rates won't kill growth - this is not a balance sheet recovery and 5% wage growth can cover higher mortgage repayments.

These are radical proposals. Would they work? It's safe to say uncorking volatility, ripping up 30 years of Fed communication strategy, and opening the door to a potential crash in asset prices would not come without risk.

(Jamie McGeever)

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: CIRCLING ITS WAGONS (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) collapsed nearly 17% from its November record close into its January 27 finish. Since then, the tech-heavy index has managed to stabilize and fight its way higher by about 6%. With this, the Nasdaq daily Advance/Decline (A/D) line has also managed to chop its way higher.

However, both the index and the breadth measure have work to do to suggest room for greater recoveries:

IXICAD02172022

Of note, the Nasdaq A/D line peaked in February 2021. In the wake of a protracted divergence, the Composite followed suit with its November 2021 top.

In a testament to just how much internal damage the broad Nasdaq suffered into its late-January low, while the Composite was hitting its lowest levels since May of last year, the A/D line fell to its lowest level since late 2018.

With their choppy recoveries, both the IXIC and the A/D line will still need to reclaim their descending 30-day moving averages. Since the A/D line's severe break lower in late-November, and the Composite's in early-January, this moving average has been capping strength.

Given that the 30-DMAs are now nearing, and pressing down on both the IXIC and the A/D line, a resolution to the recent choppy action, one way or the other, may soon be at hand. The IXIC's 30-DMA may fall to around 14,250 in early trade.

If both the IXIC and A/D line can overwhelm the shorter-term moving average, it may suggest potential for a broad rally to unfold, especially if the Composite can reclaim its 200-DMA, which ended Wednesday around 14,750. The A/D line has substantial room to rise before it would reach its 200-DMA.

New lows in both measures can suggest bearish forces continue to have the upper hand. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

