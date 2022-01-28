LIVE MARKETS Wall Street loses ground after the open

Summary Major U.S. indexes red; small caps, banks, chips hit harder

Industrials weakest major S&P sector; tech leads gainers

Euro STOXX 600 index down ~1.6%

Dollar flat; crude gains; gold, bitcoin fall

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield edges up to ~1.81%

Jan 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters.

WALL STREET LOSES GROUND AFTER THE OPEN (1012 EST/1512 GMT)

Wall Street's major averages are losing ground on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer spending fell in December, suggesting the economy lost speed amid snarled supply chains and raging COVID-19 infections, while annual inflation increased at a pace last seen in the early 1980s. read more

Equity futures had gained ground as the data was released indicating some investor relief that inflation, which still high, was inline with expectations. But while the indexes opened up they quickly reversed to turn red shortly after the open.

Also, major banks were adjusting their expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, expected to kick off in March of this year with Bank of America economists saying Friday that they now expect the Federal Reserve to hike rates by 25 basis points seven times this year to battle inflation. read more

"What the market wants to know now is whether or not Monday's low will hold in the major indices. They want to see earnings are strong enough to offset the future tightening from the Fed," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments.

"The reason we've so much volatility is because we have so much uncertainty. You just don't know what's going to happen with respect to Fed tightening ... Will it tighten too much and send us into a recession or will it be a soft landing."

Here is your morning trade snapshot:

Wall Street turns red

(Sinéad Carew)

*****

BEARISHNESS HITS 9-YEAR HIGH (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

The percentage of individual investors with a bearish outlook for the U.S. stock market hit a 9-year high in the latest American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey (AAII).

AAII reported that bearish sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, gained by 6.2 percentage points to 52.9%, holding above its historical average of 30.5% for the 10th-consecutive week. Additionally, this particular reading is the highest since April 11, 2013 (54.5%)and is the 41st highest reading of bearish sentiment in the survey’s history.

Bullish sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, rose by 2.2 percentage points to 23.1%, which is still substantially below its historical average of 38.0%. Bullish sentiment levels have now been below the historical average for 10-straight weeks.

Neutral sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, slid by 8.4 percentage points to 23.9%. Neutral sentiment was last lower on September 2, 2021 (23.2%).

With these changes, the bull-bear spread fell to –29.8 from -25.8 last week read more . This is the most negative the spread has been since April, 2013:

AAII01282022

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst.

