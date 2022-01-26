LIVE MARKETS Wall Street opens higher on Fed day

Summary Major indexes advance with Nasdaq leading gains

FOMC meeting results expected 1400 EST/1800 GMT

Tech leading S&P sector gains with consumer staples rising least

Euro STOXX 600 index rallies >2%

Dollar, bitcoin, crude rise; gold dips

WALL STREET OPENS HIGHER ON FED DAY (0953 EST/1453 GMT)

Wall Street's major averages are rallying on Wednesday morning and most of the S&P's 11 major sectors are in the green with technology (.SPLRCT) leading the charge as bullish corporate forecasts gave it a boost.

That said, while the bullish start may encourage some investors, if the intraday volatility of the last few sessions is any guide, anything could happen, especially in a session that will be bookmarked by a Federal Reserve statement after the conclusion of this week's FOMC meeting.

Meanwhile, investors are still keeping a cautious eye on Russia/ Ukraine tensions after Russia warned on Wednesday that imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin personally would not hurt him, but would be "politically destructive", after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would consider such a move if Russia invaded Ukraine. read more

However, earnings reports are definitely cheering up investors with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) gaining 5% after estimating current-quarter revenue broadly ahead of market estimates, driven in part by its cloud business and Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) is rising 3% as it also gave a positive outlook based on strong chip demand. read more

Here is your early trading snapshot:

Wall St reverses course with early trading gains

(Sinéad Carew)

*****

S&P 500: ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST JANUARY DROP IN ITS HISTORY (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

Wednesday's results from the latest FOMC Meeting may be taking on added significance given that the S&P 500 (.SPX) ended Tuesday on track for its worst January performance in its history.

Indeed, the SPX is down 8.597% for the month, putting in on track for a bigger January slide than 2009's 8.566% tumble, which stands as the worst start to a year for the benchmark index using Refinitiv data back to early 1928. read more

Meanwhile, based on the daily RSI, the S&P 500 ended Tuesday at its most oversold level since late-February 2020:

SPX01262022

It now remains to be seen if this will prove to be a sufficiently washed out condition. Of note, since late 2018, the two most oversold readings on a daily basis, in October 2018 and February 2020, occurred in the early stages of declines. It was not until the SPX made new lows, coupled with a momentum convergence, that true bottoms formed.

If the SPX breaks Monday's low at 4,222.62, and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the entire March 2020-January 2022 advance, at 4,198.70, it can suggest risk for much more significant downside. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020-January 2022 advance is at 3,815.20.

On strength, the 200-day moving average, which ended Tuesday around 4,432, presents resistance. The January 10 low, at 4,582.24, also looks to be a significant hurdle.

In the event of sudden upward reactions, traders will be assessing their structure, character and extent closely. This especially because, a CBOE Put/Call measure, which can be a considered a contrarian sentiment indicator, has broken out to 66.6%, or its highest level since May 2020 read more , and a number of market internal measures have yet to clearly stabilize. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

