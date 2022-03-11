LIVE MARKETS Wall Street volatile early; Dow briefly up 1%

Summary

Summary Companies Main U.S. indexes mixed; FANGs weak

Industrials lead S&P 500 sector gains; energy weakest sector

Euro STOXX 600 index rallies >1%

Dollar, crude up; gold, bitcoin fall

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield edges up to ~2.00%

March 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

WALL STREET VOLATILE EARLY; DOW BRIEFLY UP 1% (1010 EST/1510 GMT)

Major U.S. stock indexes are mostly higher in choppy morning trading Friday, led by the Dow (.DJI), which rose above 1% early before paring gains. The Nasdaq (.IXIC) is lower, and the S&P 500 (.SPX) is roughly unchanged.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Developments in Ukraine remain key, with Russian forces, who are bearing down on Kyiv, regrouping northwest of the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had "already reached a strategic turning point" in the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukrainians. read more

Among drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq is Oracle Corp (ORCL.N), whose shares are off 2%, a day after the software firm posted a tepid third-quarter profit due to higher spending for its cloud services.

Here is the early market snapshot:

for March 11

(Caroline Valetkevitch)

*****

THE KIND OF POLITICAL RISK ONE CAN LIVE WITH (1002 EST/1502 GMT)

War in Ukraine probably doesn't qualify as a 'black swan' as analysts had months to model the probability that Russia would actually go for a full fledged invasion of its neighbor.

Rather than a totally unpredictable event, like a sudden pandemic, this was more a case of geo-political risk assessment gone very, very wrong.

By contrast, five years ago, there were palpable worries that the French presidential election could potentially end up installing a far-right or far-left candidate at the Elysée palace.

That stress was visible on equity markets:

sd

Emmanuel's Macron landslide victory brushed these worries aside and in retrospect, they looked somewhat overblown.

No such thing at the moment. The first round of the 2022 election is just a month away and political risk is priced at a minimal level.

The spread between the yield of France's 10-year government bond and Germany's Bund has deepened somewhat since the beginning of the year, but incoming ECB quantitative tightening bears much of the blame.

sd

For fears that Macron will be replaced by a populist have rarely been so low. The war in Ukraine has had the effect of boosting Macron's lead over his opponents by a pretty substantial margin. read more

"We lift the probability of Macron’s re-election to 75% from 60%", Berenberg economists wrote in a note today. They put a 10% chance on his center-right contender Valérie Pécresse.

That leaves a meager 15% split between the three candidates, including 2017 finalist Marine Le Pen, whose victory would likely spook investors.

While 15% doesn't seem much, the model of The Economist now actually puts a 96% probability to Macron's reelection.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

NASDAQ 100 FUTURES: ON THE PLUS SLIDE (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

CME Nasdaq 100 futures are rallying more than 1% in premarket trade on Friday. This after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine.

On the plus side, the futures, which were down more than 5% vs last Friday's close at one point on Tuesday, are now off only around 0.7% for the week.

Additionally, even at their worst level on Tuesday, they did not violate their late-February intraday trough:

NQcv103112022

Of note, daily momentum is exhibiting a positive setup. Since plunging in late-January to its most oversold level in nearly two years, the RSI has now formed higher troughs despite lower NQcv1 closing lows.

This building positive momentum underscores the potential for a rally, although since it broke down in late-November of last year, this indicator has been unable to muster enough strength to move back above the 70.00 overbought threshold. Thus, the jury may still be out on the implications of the positive convergence.

In any event, with a rally, the futures will still have to contend with their 30-day moving average. This moving average has been consistently capping strength since the futures broke down in early January.

However, in another plus-side development, this descending moving average's slope is easing. Its 1-day rate-of-change is now the least negative it's been since the early January breakdown.

This can suggest, if challenged, it may be less likely to remain an impenetrable barrier on a closing basis.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR FRIDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.