LIVE MARKETS Watch the euro

March 4 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

WATCH THE EURO (0727 GMT)

One key move to watch for in the upcoming session will be whether the euro holds the $1.10 line as the Ukraine crisis continues to worsen.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The common currency is currently losing 0.5% at $1.1010 and set for its worst week versus the dollar in nearly two years.

The yield of Germany's bund has also just dipped back into negative territory as investors look for safe havens to park cash.

e

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

HEADING TO MAY 2021 LOWS (0659 GMT)

If futures are to be trusted about the mood across markets this morning, it's more than likely that European equity will open around March 2021 lows.

Indeed, a 2% fall in the STOXX 600 would take the pan-European index down to levels unseen in about a year.

The derivatives are trading about 2% and truth be said, there's little to be optimistic before cash trading kicks off in an hour.

A fire and intense fighting around the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is not the kind of news traders are accustomed to wake up to as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to rattle investors' nerves.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.