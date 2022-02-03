LIVE MARKETS Welcome to the meta-reverse, AKA the Facebook follies

Summary U.S. equity index futures red; Nasdaq 100 off >2.5%, FB off >20%

U.S. initial jobless claims 238k vs 245k estimate

ECB unchanged on policy, BOE hikes rates 25bps

Euro STOXX 600 index falls ~1.4%, UK FTSE 100 slips 0.3%

Dollar, gold, crude, bitcoin all dip

Feb 3 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

WELCOME TO THE META-REVERSE, AKA THE FACEBOOK FOLLIES (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

With CME e-mini Nasdaq 100 futures sliding more than 2.5%, weighed down by a more than 20% premarket plunge in Facebook-owner Meta Platforms (FB.O), the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) appears poised for a downside reversal at the open.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

This, after the IXIC rallied as much as 11% off its January 24 intraday low, including four-straight days of gains into Wednesday's close:

IXIC02032022

Despite the Composite's rise, it failed to overwhelm resistance at its January 10 low (14,530.226) on Wednesday. The IXIC stalled just shy of this level, reaching 14,504.816, before then slipping back. read more

Meanwhile, even with the recent rally, momentum is struggling. After falling to about 16, or its most oversold level since October 2018 read more , the daily RSI is struggling to muster enough strength to reclaim the 70.00 overbought threshold. It ended Wednesday at 53, and appears poised to turn down at the open.

On weakness, the IXIC's January 26 high, at 14,002, can now attempt to act as support. Breaking this level may see the index threaten, and potentially violate, its 13,094 January 24 low.

The next support is at the May trough at 13,002. March lows and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire March 2020-November 2021 advance can be found at 12,786, 12,552, and 12,397.

In the event the Nasdaq tests, or breaks, its January low, traders will be watching to see if the IXIC's daily RSI can stabilize ahead of its recent low.

Of note, major IXIC bottoms in late 2018 and early 2020 were accompanied by this kind of momentum convergence pattern.

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR THURSDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE: read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.