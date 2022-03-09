LIVE MARKETS Why airline shares will not stay grounded

Summary

Summary Companies Major indexes jump at open, Nasdaq up over 2%

Euro STOXX 600 index surges ~3.5%

Dollar, gold, crude slide; bitcoin rallies

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rises to ~1.91%

March 9

WHY AIRLINE SHARES WILL NOT STAY GROUNDED (0941 EST/1441 GMT)

The crisis in Ukraine and subsequent spike in oil prices has helped ground shares of U.S. airlines, for which oil is a major expense. But there may be reasons for investors not to abandon them as they swoon.

Since mid-February the S&P 1500 airlines index (.SPCOMAIR) dropped 26% as of Tuesday's close against a 6.8% fall for the S&P 500 (.SPX). That includes a nearly 36% tumble for United Airlines Holdings and roughly 30% decline for Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) over that time.

In a note titled "Reasons to avoid panic selling aviation stocks," CFRA analyst Colin Scarola draws comparisons to 2011 when oil prices also spiked.

"During the 2011 oil price spike, buying the plunge in airline stocks paid off with 20%-plus outperformance of the S&P 500 by year-end 2013," Scarola writes.

Even with oil prices often above $100 a barrel, a group of airlines tracked by CFRA posted compound annual earnings growth of 15% to 22% during 2011 to 2013, spurred by strong demand.

As the economy emerges from the pandemic, "underlying demand for air travel is robust, in our view," Scarola says. "This sets airlines up to grow earnings again in 2022-2024, despite high oil prices."

Indeed, the S&P 1500 airlines index was surging in early Wednesday trade, rising over 5% amid a broad market upswing.

(Lewis Krauskopf)

*****

HIDDEN COST OF THE UKRAINE WAR - SKYROCKETING FOOD PRICES (0918 EST/1418 GMT)

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, once known as "breadbaskets of Europe", is sending food prices to new record highs. The Russian Federation and Ukraine are responsible for 29% of the global wheat trade, according to the World Food Programme.

Chicago wheat futures have climbed around 60% so far this year, threatening to raise the cost of key food staples such as bread, due to the loss of exporters Ukraine and Russia and top producer China's agriculture minister stating that the condition of its wheat crop may be the "worst in history". read more

Albert Edwards, the global strategist at Societe Generale, warned about how the Ukraine war is unleashing "hell on earth" for food prices, adding that "you can always throw on an extra sweater; but you have to eat to survive."

Just a decade ago, surging food prices had triggered social unrest in many emerging markets. Edwards finds that food prices in emerging economies have risen far more sharply recently than even prior to "The Arab Spring" and far more than in developed economies.

In the near-term, the surging food and energy costs will trigger a "demand crushing global recession," according to Edwards, forcing governments to either subsidise households directly to offset the surge in "cost of living" expenses or impose 1970s-like price controls, financed by more quantitative easing.

(Bansari Mayur Kamdar) *****

ENERGY STOCKS: ABOUT TO RUN OUT OF STEAM? (0909 EST/1409 GMT)

With NYMEX crude futures ending Tuesday up 65% for 2022, it's perhaps no surprise that the energy (.SPNY) has been the top performing major S&P 500 (.SPX) sector so far this year, with a gain of nearly 39%.

However, given a strong positive correlation between crude and energy shares, as well as severely overbought conditions, both markets look vulnerable to surprise downside reversals.

Indeed, the rolling 10-week correlation between CLc1 and SPNY now stands at 0.96 (1.00 is a perfect positive correlation).

Crude futures hit a high of $130.50 on Monday. After failing to surpass this level, in the wake of President Biden's ban on Russian oil imports on Tuesday, crude futures are under pressure on Wednesday, falling around 5%. read more

With this decline, they are now around 2.01 times their 200-week moving average, putting them back below the 2.07/2.08 disparity resistance barrier - click here: read more Traders will eagerly await the weekly close vs this barrier, but the futures can be considered extended.

Momentum remains severely overheated. The weekly RSI is just shy of 90.00. read more

The energy sector itself is also severely overheated on a weekly basis. Its weekly RSI ended Tuesday greater than 80.00. Since late 1989, the RSI has ended a week above 80.00 only around 2% of the time:

SPNY03092022

Of note, historically, it can be feast or famine for the energy group in terms of its performance on a weekly basis. Since late 2001, energy has been the best and worst major S&P 500 sector the most times on a weekly basis (18% of the time in both cases).

Although still relatively early in 2022, energy has been the best sector 67% of the time, and the worst sector 11% of the time. Therefore, mean reversion would suggest potential for some lean weeks ahead, as investors may move back into beaten down groups. read more

Meanwhile, Russia says it will achieve its goal of ensuring Ukraine's neutral status and would prefer to do that through talks. read more

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR WEDNESDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE:

