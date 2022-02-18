Livent, Nvidia, PPL Corporation, Pfizer, Dollar Tree
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- >The Day Ahead newsletter:
- >The Morning News Call newsletter:
U.S. stocks struggled for direction on Friday, as investors kept a wary eye on building tensions in Ukraine heading into a long weekend.
At 10:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.25% at 34,225.99. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.35% at 4,364.93 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.87% at 13,597.899.
** Livent Corporation (LTHM.N): up 3.4%
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUZZ-Lithium producer bounces after bright forecast
** Arconic Corporation (ARNC.N): down 1.3%
BUZZ-Down after Q4 surprise loss
** PPL Corporation (PPL.N): down 5.9%
BUZZ-Hits near 1-year low on downbeat Q4 profit, dividend cut
** Quanergy Systems (QNGY.N): up 17.4%
BUZZ-Surges as retail investor interest jumps
** Energy Vault (NRGV.N): up 19.7%
BUZZ-SoftBank-backed co surges after SPAC merger
** Bloomin' Brands (BLMN.O): up 11.1%
BUZZ-Set to open at 4-month high on upbeat FY profit forecast
** Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP.O): up 3.0%
BUZZ-Cantor sees promising future for co's insulin capsule; initiates
** Informatica Inc (INFA.N): up 1.4%
BUZZ-Berenberg says 'buy the weakness' in co after post-results selloff
** Atara Bio : down 7.9%
BUZZ-Slumps on pausing cancel drug trial enrollment after patient death
** Builders FirstSource (BLDR.N): up 4.1%
BUZZ-Up after announcing new $1 bln share buyback
** Intel : down 6.0%
BUZZ-Down as turnaround plans pressure margins
** Palantir Technologies : down 10.0%
BUZZ-Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sells shares after weak margin forecast
** DraftKings (DKNG.O): down 20.0%
BUZZ-Slumps on loss forecast wider than estimates
** Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (GRIN.O): down 10.8%
BUZZ-Falls day after record high, some investors cut stake
** Pilgrim's Pride (PPC.O): down 13.9%
BUZZ-Slides after JBS scraps take-private plan
** Roku Inc (ROKU.O): down 27.0%
BUZZ-Slides on weak Q4 results, forecast
** Merck & Co (MRK.N): up 0.4%
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N): up 0.4%
BUZZ-Wells Fargo says Pfizer, Merck could be biggest dealmakers in 2022
** Didi Global (DIDI.N): down 5.9%
Baidu : down 4.4%
Pinduoduo (PDD.O): down 7.0%
JD.com : down 4.1%
Bilibili : down 10.8%
BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fall as U.S. adds sites to 'notorious markets' list
** DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD.N): up 1.0%
BUZZ-Up on sale of mobility and materials unit to Celanese
** Shake Shack Inc (SHAK.N): down 5.0%
BUZZ-Slides as sales forecast disappoints
** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): down 0.3%
BUZZ-Street View: Advertising to be key for co's profit growth
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.