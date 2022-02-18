Livent, Nvidia, PPL Corporation, Pfizer, Dollar Tree

U.S. stocks struggled for direction on Friday, as investors kept a wary eye on building tensions in Ukraine heading into a long weekend.

At 10:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.25% at 34,225.99. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.35% at 4,364.93 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.87% at 13,597.899.

** Livent Corporation (LTHM.N): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Lithium producer bounces after bright forecast

** Arconic Corporation (ARNC.N): down 1.3%

BUZZ-Down after Q4 surprise loss

** PPL Corporation (PPL.N): down 5.9%

BUZZ-Hits near 1-year low on downbeat Q4 profit, dividend cut

** Quanergy Systems (QNGY.N): up 17.4%

BUZZ-Surges as retail investor interest jumps

** Energy Vault (NRGV.N): up 19.7%

BUZZ-SoftBank-backed co surges after SPAC merger

** Bloomin' Brands (BLMN.O): up 11.1%

BUZZ-Set to open at 4-month high on upbeat FY profit forecast

** Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP.O): up 3.0%

BUZZ-Cantor sees promising future for co's insulin capsule; initiates

** Informatica Inc (INFA.N): up 1.4%

BUZZ-Berenberg says 'buy the weakness' in co after post-results selloff

** Atara Bio : down 7.9%

BUZZ-Slumps on pausing cancel drug trial enrollment after patient death

** Builders FirstSource (BLDR.N): up 4.1%

BUZZ-Up after announcing new $1 bln share buyback

** Intel : down 6.0%

BUZZ-Down as turnaround plans pressure margins

** Palantir Technologies : down 10.0%

BUZZ-Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sells shares after weak margin forecast

** DraftKings (DKNG.O): down 20.0%

BUZZ-Slumps on loss forecast wider than estimates

** Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (GRIN.O): down 10.8%

BUZZ-Falls day after record high, some investors cut stake

** Pilgrim's Pride (PPC.O): down 13.9%

BUZZ-Slides after JBS scraps take-private plan

** Roku Inc (ROKU.O): down 27.0%

BUZZ-Slides on weak Q4 results, forecast

** Merck & Co (MRK.N): up 0.4%

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N): up 0.4%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo says Pfizer, Merck could be biggest dealmakers in 2022

** Didi Global (DIDI.N): down 5.9%

Baidu : down 4.4%

Pinduoduo (PDD.O): down 7.0%

JD.com : down 4.1%

Bilibili : down 10.8%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fall as U.S. adds sites to 'notorious markets' list

** DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD.N): up 1.0%

BUZZ-Up on sale of mobility and materials unit to Celanese

** Shake Shack Inc (SHAK.N): down 5.0%

BUZZ-Slides as sales forecast disappoints

** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): down 0.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Advertising to be key for co's profit growth

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

