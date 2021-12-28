LiveOne, Tesla, ADDvantage Technologies
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
The S&P 500 hovered around record highs on Tuesday as conviction in the U.S. economy helped investors shrug off concerns over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures, and extended Wall Street's four-day rally amid thin trading volumes.
At 9:50 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.36% at 36,433.92. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.13% at 4,797.21 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.08% at 15,858.605.
** Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS.N): down 4.6% BUZZ-Drops as Q4 revenue outlook disappoints
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 7.2%
** ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF : down 4.5%
** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 5.8% BUZZ-Bitcoin drop topples crypto stocks
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 0.6% BUZZ-Tesla in clear position of strength heading into 2022 - Wedbush
** Flotek Industries Inc (FTK.N): up 33.9% BUZZ-Surges over 50% on potential offer
** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals : up 15.8% BUZZ-Surges as former GSK exec joins board
** ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY.O): up 10.3% BUZZ-Soars after upbeat Q4 results
** Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N): down 0.3% BUZZ-Regulatory changes could impact Tencent Music - Benchmark; initiates with "hold"
** Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA.O): down 4.6% BUZZ-Falls as COVID-19 treatment fails late-stage trial
** J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N): down 0.3% BUZZ-Inflation to pressure J.M. Smucker earnings - Credit Suisse
** LiveOne Inc (LVO.O): up 6.9% BUZZ-Rises on signing letter of intent to buy Trader2B
** iQIYI Inc (IQ.O): down 1.5% BUZZ-iQIYI's growth outlook uncertain due to China scrutiny - Benchmark
** Bilibili Inc : up 0.9% BUZZ-Benchmark says Bilibili could become China's YouTube, gives 'buy' rating
BUZZ-EV maker Arrival accelerates on ground trials of its electric bus
** Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI.O): up 6.7%
BUZZ-Soars as subsidiary begins mass production of LFP batteries
** Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX.O): down 24.4%
BUZZ-Plunges on $4.2 mln registered direct offering
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.