LiveOne, Tesla, ADDvantage Technologies

The S&P 500 hovered around record highs on Tuesday as conviction in the U.S. economy helped investors shrug off concerns over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures, and extended Wall Street's four-day rally amid thin trading volumes.

At 9:50 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.36% at 36,433.92. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.13% at 4,797.21 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.08% at 15,858.605.

** Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS.N): down 4.6% BUZZ-Drops as Q4 revenue outlook disappoints

** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 7.2%

** ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF : down 4.5%

** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 5.8% BUZZ-Bitcoin drop topples crypto stocks

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 0.6% BUZZ-Tesla in clear position of strength heading into 2022 - Wedbush

** Flotek Industries Inc (FTK.N): up 33.9% BUZZ-Surges over 50% on potential offer

** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals : up 15.8% BUZZ-Surges as former GSK exec joins board

** ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY.O): up 10.3% BUZZ-Soars after upbeat Q4 results

** Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N): down 0.3% BUZZ-Regulatory changes could impact Tencent Music - Benchmark; initiates with "hold"

** Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA.O): down 4.6% BUZZ-Falls as COVID-19 treatment fails late-stage trial

** J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N): down 0.3% BUZZ-Inflation to pressure J.M. Smucker earnings - Credit Suisse

** LiveOne Inc (LVO.O): up 6.9% BUZZ-Rises on signing letter of intent to buy Trader2B

** iQIYI Inc (IQ.O): down 1.5% BUZZ-iQIYI's growth outlook uncertain due to China scrutiny - Benchmark

** Bilibili Inc : up 0.9% BUZZ-Benchmark says Bilibili could become China's YouTube, gives 'buy' rating

BUZZ-EV maker Arrival accelerates on ground trials of its electric bus

** Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI.O): up 6.7%

BUZZ-Soars as subsidiary begins mass production of LFP batteries

** Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX.O): down 24.4%

BUZZ-Plunges on $4.2 mln registered direct offering

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

