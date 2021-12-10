Longer weekends are the next economic battleground

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The United Arab Emirates is slicing half a day off the working week while companies experiment with shorter hours. A lasting shift requires a majority to follow, even as tech makes it harder to log off. But post-pandemic workers may be more willing to trade labour for leisure.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The United Arab Emirates will shift to a working week of four and a half days with a Saturday-Sunday weekend starting from Jan. 1, the Gulf state said on Dec. 7.

- The UAE, which currently has a Friday-Saturday weekend, will in future start its weekend on Friday afternoon.

- Addressing any religious sensitivities in the Sunni Muslim-ruled country, where expatriates make up most of the population, the government said work on Friday would end at 12 noon before Muslim prayers, which would be unified on Friday across the UAE.

- It said the longer weekend would improve employees’ work-life balance and noted that several majority-Muslim nations, such as Indonesia and Morocco, have Saturday-Sunday weekends.

- The UAE said the move would “ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday-Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities” for UAE-based and multinational firms.

