Lyon v Marseille interrupted after Payet hit by bottle

LYON, France, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Ligue 1 game between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille was interrupted on Sunday after Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands at the Groupama Stadium.

Payet fell to the ground as he was getting ready to take a corner kick after five minutes, and both teams were sent to the dressing room by referee Ruddy Buquet.

Payet left the pitch with an ice pack on his head.

Ligue 1 has been marred by crowd trouble this season.

Nice were docked two points, one of them suspended, after serious incidents during their game against Marseille, whose players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch in August.

The northern derby between RC Lens and Lille was also hit by crowd problems in September, with the start of the second half being delayed by about half a hour after rival fans threw objects at each other before people ran on to the pitch, prompting riot police and stewards to intervene.

There has also been crowd trouble in Montpellier, Angers, Marseille and St Etienne.

