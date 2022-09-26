Macau casino shares soar after China allows tour groups after more than 2.5 years

Explainer: When EU embargo comes, where will Russia sell its crude oil?

EXPLAINER · September 23, 2022

Russia has ramped up oil shipments to Asia since Europe imposed sweeping sanctions, but still needs to re-route over a quarter of its crude exports away from Europe - or about 1.3 million barrels per day - when a full oil embargo hits in December. Russia exports around 20 million tonnes of crude per month - roughly five million barrels per day (bpd) - via several routes, including the Druzhba pipeline to Europe and others to Asia.