Macau's Q2 GDP shrinks 39.3% y/y amid COVID-19 pandemic

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Macau's economy contracted by 39.3% in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, statistics data showed on Friday.

Tourist arrivals fell 27.5% on year in the quarter as the city was impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

