1 minute read
Macau's Q2 GDP shrinks 39.3% y/y amid COVID-19 pandemic
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Macau's economy contracted by 39.3% in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, statistics data showed on Friday.
Tourist arrivals fell 27.5% on year in the quarter as the city was impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.